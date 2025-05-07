WLTH Capital Management Launches to Serve High-Net-Worth Clientele with Tailored Wealth Solutions

"In WLTH, we've built a firm specifically designed to help successful clients navigate financial complexity and create meaningful legacies. Our promise is to lead with clarity, act with discipline, and serve with integrity," said Cean Kenefick-Rogers, Founder and CEO of WLTH Capital Management. Post this

Kenefick-Rogers brings considerable experience to his new venture. He holds two-plus decades of experience in the financial services industry and specializes in serving clients with complex investment needs. Kenefick-Rogers holds some of the most prestigious designations in the financial services industry as a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, Chartered Financial Analyst®, and an Accredited Investment Fiduciary®. He co-founded Ironwood Wealth Management over 20 years ago and served as CEO for the past six years.

WLTH is a modern, fee-only registered investment advisor (RIA) firm that offers strategic, personalized wealth management services for every stage of life, including comprehensive financial planning, goal-oriented portfolio management and tax planning and coordination. The team shares a client-first philosophy rooted in insight, integrity, and trust. Prospective clients may visit wlthcapitalmanagement.com or call 480-795-4475 for more information and to get in touch.

About WLTH Capital Management

WLTH is a modern, fee-only wealth management firm built for high-net-worth individuals and business owners. Serving clients in Phoenix and nationwide, WLTH is focused on helping successful individuals and families manage complexity and plan for what's next. For more information, visit wlthcapitalmanagement.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Neuman, WLTH Capital Management, 1 8139000453, [email protected], wlthcapitalmanagement.com

SOURCE WLTH Capital Management