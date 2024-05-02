WMH Solutions Forges Game-Changing Alliance with KION North America and Linde Material Handling

Linde MH, a globally recognized leader with a powerful product portfolio, combined with WMH's proven expertise and customer focus, creates an unbeatable value proposition." - Scott Moe, President of WMH Post this

Powerhouse Partnership

The decision to transition to Linde Material Handling (Linde MH) underscores WMH's dedication to innovation and collaboration, aligning seamlessly with its core values. This strategic alliance promises to usher in a new era of growth for WMH, offering a multitude of advantages that position the company as a leader in the industry.

Linde MH brings unparalleled expertise and advanced solutions to the table. With a broad portfolio of industry-leading material handling solutions, including automated lift trucks, Linde MH's offerings perfectly complement WMH's commitment to cutting-edge technology. This synergy not only enhances WMH's product offerings but also strengthens its position in the market.

"The WMH partnership bolsters our Linde MH dealer network in North America by bringing a leader in the market to our family. We're excited to expand our market coverage to a much wider range of customers in the southeastern US," said Jonathan Dawley, President and CEO of KION North America. "I'm confident that the customer centric business model of WMH paired with high performing Linde MH products and automation portfolio will demonstrate a clear and attractive value proposition."

Moreover, Dematic, part of the KION Group, the foremost warehouse systems integration company, presents a significant opportunity, empowering WMH to deliver complete and efficient solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the industry.

A Shared Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

The partnership between WMH and KION NA emphasizes a shared commitment to environmental sustainability. Both companies are dedicated to implementing environmentally responsible practices. This collaboration allows WMH to expand its portfolio of sustainable solutions, leveraging expertise from its subsidiary, HydroFleet Inc., a leader in hydrogen fuel cell technology and hydrogen refueling solutions. Together, WMH and KION NA are poised to help customers reduce their carbon footprint and transition towards cleaner and more sustainable operations, further solidifying their position as leaders in the industry.

Robust Growth Opportunities and Team Expansion

This partnership positions WMH for robust growth opportunities, laying the groundwork for expansion and the creation of new employment prospects.

WMH recognizes that the foundation of its success lies in the dedication and expertise of its team. Working with KION NA, WMH opens the door to exciting growth potential, expanding its branch network, and creating new employment opportunities. Central to this expansion is WMH's unwavering investment in its team, ensuring they are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills to cater to customers' evolving needs, be it through cutting-edge technologies or sustainable solutions.

WMH's transition to the Linde Material Handling brand signifies a continued dedication to providing best-in-class solutions and driving the material handling industry forward. With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and sustainability, WMH and KION NA are well-positioned to become a powerhouse in North America.

About WMH Solutions (formerly Wheeler Material Handling)

WMH is a leading provider of material handling solutions, offering a complete range of forklifts, parts, service, and warehouse automation solutions. With a focus on customer satisfaction and cutting-edge technology, WMH is committed to helping businesses optimize their operations and achieve their goals.

Media Contact

Scott Moe, WHM Solutions, 1 704-650-9253, [email protected], https://wmhsolutions.com

SOURCE WHM Solutions