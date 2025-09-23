Woburn-Based Entrepreneur Expands Commercial Kitchen Solutions Across Greater Boston

"We don't just sell equipment: we install it, support it, and help restaurants get up and running," Yetistirici says. Post this

"In one of my early jobs, a mentor told me, 'There are two businesses that always thrive in America — guns and restaurant equipment.' I chose the second," Yetistirici says.

He founded Boston Equipment Service Co. (BESC) in 2010, initially offering HVAC and mechanical services. As demand grew, BESC began specializing in commercial kitchen equipment service and installation across the Boston area.

That technical foundation paved the way for Atlas Commercial Kitchens, a licensed and certified kitchen rental facility designed for culinary professionals. Located in Woburn, it offers hourly and monthly access to fully equipped commercial kitchens for chefs, caterers, bakers, and food startups. The space is also used by food photographers, cooking instructors, and small-batch food producers.

After co-owning and exiting a previous equipment dealership, Yetistirici founded Atlas Restaurant Equipment to provide new and pre-owned commercial kitchen equipment, with a focus on transparent pricing, fast delivery, and full-service support.

"Getting direct access to leading manufacturers was the hardest part," he says. "Through a buyer's group, we built relationships with top vendors, allowing us to offer better pricing and reliable sourcing."

Today, Atlas Restaurant Equipment delivers to restaurants across Greater Boston, the North Shore, and Merrimack Valley, offering next-day delivery within a 35-mile radius of its Woburn facility.

What Sets Atlas Apart:

Full installation, delivery, and after-sale support by in-house technicians

Warranty coverage on all new and used equipment

A trusted buy-back program for used restaurant equipment

Deep technical experience in setting up commercial kitchens

"We don't just sell equipment: we install it, support it, and help restaurants get up and running," Yetistirici says.

Atlas's used equipment program also helps local restaurateurs reduce startup costs. "Opening a restaurant is a big risk," Yetistirici adds. "If it doesn't work out, we're here to help them recover value through fair equipment buy-backs."

Looking ahead, he sees even more growth on the horizon. "Boston is full of motivated, forward-thinking people. We're excited to keep building with this community."

About Atlas Restaurant Equipment

Atlas Restaurant Equipment is a Woburn-based supplier of new and used commercial kitchen equipment serving restaurants, cafés, and food businesses across Greater Boston. The company offers local delivery, installation, and repair services, backed by its sister companies, Atlas Commercial Kitchens and Boston Equipment Service Co.

For more information:

Atlas Restaurant Equipment – https://www.atlasrest.com | (781) 404-2627

Atlas Commercial Kitchens – https://atlaskitchenusa.com | (781) 404-2949

Boston Equipment Service Co. – https://beservice.biz | (781) 676-3132

Media Contact

Ilknur Yalazan, Atlas Restaurant Equipment, 1 (781) 404-2627, [email protected], https://www.atlasrest.com

