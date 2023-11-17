Woburn Dentistry Provides Free Dental Care For The Community

Woburn Dentistry is hosting Dentistry with a Heart for community members in need of dental care.
WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Friday, December 8, 2023, Woburn Dentistry will host "Dentistry with a Heart," offering free dental cleanings, exams, fillings, and simple extractions to patients in need. Patients must be at least 18 years of age, have a state-issued identification card, wear a face mask, and provide their health history. Appointments will be on a first come, first served basis. For more information, visit us at https://www.woburndentistryma.com/.
Dr. Rachana Vora, Cosmetic Dentist at Woburn Dentistry has offered this service for the past few years as a way to give back to the community: "It's important to donate our time and expertise to help patients who need dental care. The main value proposition is preventative screening and early detection of serious dental issues. This aligns with our office mission to give back to those in the community who are undeserved or under-insured. Obviously, we couldn't accomplish this without the help of our dentists and staff, who have volunteered their time."
The event will be held at Woburn Dentistry's HQ office, located at 474 Main Street Woburn MA, from 8:30AM to 6PM on Friday, December 8, 2023. For more information, call us at 781-604-3999
