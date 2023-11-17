Woburn Dentistry Provides Free Dental Care For The Community

Woburn Dentistry is hosting Dentistry with a Heart for community members in need of dental care.

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Friday, December 8, 2023, Woburn Dentistry will host "Dentistry with a Heart," offering free dental cleanings, exams, fillings, and simple extractions to patients in need. Patients must be at least 18 years of age, have a state-issued identification card, wear a face mask, and provide their health history. Appointments will be on a first come, first served basis. For more information, visit us at https://www.woburndentistryma.com/.