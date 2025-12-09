Woburn, Massachusetts Deploys NoTraffic's AI Mobility Platform to Streamline Traffic for its Residents

Deployment highlights Woburn's dedication to ushering in the future of traffic management, utilizing NoTraffic's solutions to increase road safety and traffic flow

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NoTraffic, the developer of the world's leading AI-powered mobility platform, today announced the deployment of its advanced AI technology across Woburn, Massachusetts. Demonstrating its forward-thinking spirit, Woburn is prioritizing the wellbeing and quality of life of its residents by adopting NoTraffic's AI Mobility Platform to optimize traffic flow, improve road safety, and ensure a more connected transportation infrastructure.

With a steadily growing population,Woburn requires a traffic system and infrastructure that can adapt and expand alongside its growth, and is committed to embracing innovative solutions that positively impact its residents. Building on the platform's inherent capabilities, Woburn selected to activate NoTraffic's state-of-the-art detection technology that monitors traffic patterns in real time, enabling data-driven decision-making and proactive traffic management.

Among the platform's features, Woburn has also activated NoTraffic's Front Panel Access application from the Mobility Store. This solution enables remote access to the front panel of a Traffic Signal Controller (TSC), eliminating the need for on-site adjustments and significantly reducing maintenance costs. This empowers the city to allocate resources more efficiently, leading to long-term cost savings. The Mobility Store, part of the NoTraffic AI Mobility platform, allows agencies such as Woburn to launch applications according to their specific needs without the need for additional hardware.

"Our city is always looking for innovative ways to improve traffic operations for residents, and NoTraffic's platform offers a reliable and future-ready solution to do so," said John Corey, City Engineer for Woburn. "With remote access to our Traffic Signal Controllers we can make real-time adjustments without cumbersome trips to individual intersections – all resulting in smoother commutes, reduced delays, and a more efficient traffic system that benefits everyone in our community. "

The deployment was supported through a collaboration with Marlin Controls, a trusted New England distributor of transportation control equipment. Woburn selected NoTraffic for its reliable detection technology, strong partnership with Marlin Controls, and seamless connectivity via the Mobility Operating System.

The NoTraffic platform introduces the first software-defined infrastructure concept, combining AI-powered hardware components, a cloud-based Mobility Operating System (Mobility OS), a first-of-its-kind Mobility Store, and 24/7 proactive support. By connecting multiple intersections into a network managed via the Mobility OS, cities gain full control over traffic flow and can dynamically prioritize vehicles, bicycles, pedestrians, and public transit according to local policies and safety needs. The platform's adaptable SaaS-based nature, ensures flexibility, scalability and easy activation of new capabilities.

"We are excited to partner with Woburn, which is blazing the trail when it comes to implementing flexible, future-ready technologies that will benefit their road users for years to come," said Tal Kreisler, CEO and Co-Founder of NoTraffic. "Deployments such as this one showcase how AI-driven traffic solutions can be seamlessly integrated into cities of all sizes, and we are grateful to Woburn for believing in the power of our platform to modernize urban infrastructure and set new standards for the future of mobility."

The NoTraffic AI Mobility Platform is now active at select intersections across Woburn, with plans for further expansion in the future. NoTraffic's technology is currently deployed in more than 40 U.S. states, including in California, Texas, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, parts of Canada and more, saving lives and serving millions of drivers per day.

NoTraffic has developed the world's leading Mobility Platform, empowering the future of transportation by revolutionizing traffic lights into a cloud-connected digital grid to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and safety while enabling the next generation of mobility. The company operates in more than 4038 states and holds strategic partnerships with top-tier distributors to accelerate its rollout. NoTraffic was awarded a prestigious place on the TIME 100 Most Influential Companies list due to its unparalleled influence on the physical world controlling traffic dynamics.

