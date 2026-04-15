"This partnership is about bringing clarity and precision to the story—ensuring manufacturers, stakeholders and the broader market recognize Impact Washington as a strategic partner driving real operational and economic outcomes." - Larry Smalheiser, managing director of WOC | Signal Post this

Impact Washington serves Washington State's manufacturers through hands-on consulting, workforce development, innovation support, government or industry association introductions and more, helping them improve competitiveness, strengthen operations and drive measurable economic impact. Technological change and increasing supply chain complexity are driving a growing need for Impact Washington's consulting services in the state.

"We have already seen strong early indicators of the value this partnership can bring," said Impact Washington President and Center Director Kelley Sowards. "WOC | Signal brings a level of strategic clarity and discipline that is helping us better articulate who we are and the impact we deliver. As we continue this work, we're excited to more clearly communicate our role as a strategic partner to Washington manufacturers and to amplify the outcomes we're helping drive across the state."

In-demand Impact Washington consulting services in 2026 include:

The organization showcases many success stories which reflect the diversity of its clients.

"Impact Washington does highly sophisticated, high-impact work that is not always fully understood," said Larry Smalheiser, Managing Director of WOC | Signal. "This partnership is about bringing clarity and precision to the story—ensuring manufacturers, stakeholders and the broader market recognize Impact Washington as a strategic partner driving real operational and economic outcomes. When the narrative is aligned and activated, it will drive measurable value not just for the organization but for the entire manufacturing ecosystem it supports."

About WOC | Signal

WOC | Signal is a strategic communications and public relations agency focused on complex, high-stakes B2B environments. As a specialized agency of (W)right On Communications, founded in 1998, it serves clean energy, advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity and other technical sectors where clarity, authority and precision communications shape how advanced technologies are understood, evaluated and adopted. WOC | Signal strengthens authority, visibility and stakeholder confidence across media, investor and AI-driven search environments. Learn more at www.wocsignal.com.

Media Contact

Andrea Saxenhofer, Andrea Saxenhofer WOC | Signal, 1 6195042502, [email protected], www.wocsignal.com

SOURCE WOC | Signal