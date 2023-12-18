Woke Tears™ Water, America's Boldest and Funniest Anti-Woke Brand That is Making Hydration Great Again, Debuts New Packaging

The bottled water brand, that identifies as transparent, is paying homage to the power of humor and satire with the launch of its iconic new bottle packaging inspired by its mission to save America from the Brave New Woke World.

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Made from pure snowflake meltdowns by people who know what a woman is, Woke Tears Water, the funniest new bottled water brand on the market announced today the unveiling of its new packaging to celebrate America. Bold red, white and blue colors deliver a patriotic, fresh look. The updated bottle and exterior styling will better represent the anti-woke sentiment of the brand's customers, which is not changing, and will keep the country hydrated while providing a few laughs. With the simple act of drinking water, anyone can now make an even more bold and eye-catching statement against woke supremacy.