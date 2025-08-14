Wolf & Associates Celebrates its 30 Years of Service to the Organic Industry With Launch of Two New Consulting Initiatives

"If you've got to be in a foxhole, you want to be there with Wolf & Associates," said Bryce Lundberg, Vice President of Agriculture for Lundberg Family Farms. "We're proud to work with Wolf & Associates—and proud to be part of their new Watchdog program." Post this

"These are exciting and pivotal times for companies navigating change outside of their control," said Foster." With our Watchdog program, W&A provides a trusted co-pilot in every company's corner so the leadership and quality assurance teams may sleep better each night. W&A's Marketing and Branding Division adds another level of support with creative storytelling and strategy that understands B2B and B2C essentials in the organic sector. We are thrilled to celebrate our 30th anniversary with the formal launch of these timely capabilities to the greater organic industry."

Cross, Dickson, and Tawse have successfully led national marketing campaigns for many of the country's most recognized CPG brands, natural channel retailers, restaurant chains, trade associations, and nonprofit organizations. Their expertise lies in creating marketing strategies and brand narratives that resonate with mission-driven audiences and drive lasting impact.

For the past three decades Wolf & Associates has been honored to work on behalf of a broad spectrum of companies, from Fortune 500 to start ups, from farms and ranches of myriad sizes to national trade associations, accredited certifying associations, and national and international nonprofits.

"If you've got to be in a foxhole, you want to be there with Wolf & Associates," said Bryce Lundberg, Vice President of Agriculture for Lundberg Family Farms. "For 15 years, Wolf & Associates have offered expertise to not only navigate but also avoid crises, with effective support and responsible solutions that benefit farmers, brands, and the broader community. We're proud to work with Wolf & Associates—and proud to be part of their new Watchdog program."

"An expanded roster of talent and services is the perfect way to celebrate our 30th Anniversary," said Wolf, who is a past president of the board of Organic Trade Association, a co-founder of OMRI, and the owner and farmer of Second Star Farm, a certified organic orchard and farm in Sinking Creek, Virginia. "With three decades of success informing and fueling us, we look ahead to an invigorating future supporting organic farms and companies so they may thrive for the next 30 years and beyond."

ABOUT WOLF & ASSOCIATES: Founded in 1995 by Bill Wolf with a vision to benefit agriculture, the environment, and society, Wolf & Associates is a specialized consultancy with an international network of more than 40 subject matter experts in organic, sustainable and regenerative practices at all links of production and commerce. Wolf & Associates' mission is to deliver strategic expertise to help organic, socially- and environmentally-responsible products and projects reach their full potential—and flourish. For more information about Wolf & Associates visit https://organicspecialists.com/. Stay current on organic industry news and issues by following Wolf & Associates LinkedIn here.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sylvia R. Tawse

(303) 913-9650

[email protected]

SOURCE Wolf & Associates - The Organic Specialists