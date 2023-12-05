Wolf Spirit Re-Enters Whiskey Ring with Heavy Weight Card: Puncher's Chance® The Unified Belt Bourbon/Irish Blend

"The Bourbon and Irish Whiskey created an intriguing blend, but I think it was the addition of the 14-year-old Bourbon finished in sherry casks that really created something unexpected and special in THE UNIFIED BELT, which is the hallmark of the Puncher's Chance brand." Post this

"Like we did with Puncher's Chance THE LEFT CROSS, which was finished in Jamaican rum casks, we wanted to push our creativity to create a truly multidimensional whiskey experience," said Umberto Luchini, Founder of Wolf Spirit. "The Bourbon and Irish Whiskey created an intriguing blend, but I think it was the addition of the 14-year-old Bourbon finished in sherry casks that really created something unexpected and special in THE UNIFIED BELT, which is the hallmark of the Puncher's Chance brand."

At the ring of the bell, The UNIFIED BELT enters with dark fruit, orchard fruit and cocoa, which are perfectly balanced with layers of warm oak and baking spice. The finish is long with hints vanilla and baked green apples. The Unified Belt is bottled at a very approachable 96 proof and retails at $149.99 for a 750 ml.

The brand name of Puncher's Chance itself is a boxing reference, denoting that almost anyone is possible of a knockout punch, no matter what the odds. For the uninitiated in the boxing arena, a unified belt or champion is a boxer who holds at least two world championships of major sanctioning bodies in their respective division, lending the name well to a rare Bourbon/Irish Whiskey blend.

Earlier this year, Puncher's Chance renewed a deal with the Professional Fighter's League to bring its whiskey to the growing MMA community – while also proudly partnering with MMA legend Bruce Buffer.

The Unified Belt may be purchased at fine spirits retailers nationwide and online at https://ourwolfspirit.com.

ABOUT WOLF SPIRIT

Perhaps the only liquor company in the world founded in an old laundromat (Nanny's Wash & Dry, to be exact), Wolf Spirit is a true Eugene, Oregon original, producing fine, handcrafted products that capture the pioneering spirit of the American northwest. Founded by Campari Group veteran Umberto Luchini and helmed by longtime spirits industry expert Bradd Levitan, Wolf Spirit embodies the traits of its namesake. Guided by instinct and fueled by a hunger for brands with authentic stories, Wolf Spirit is building a pack of unique products with courageously bold identities that come together with purpose. Our premium brands include Puncher's Chance® Bourbon, Tom of Finland® Organic Vodka, Blood x Sweat x Tears® Vodka, and Mr. Pickles Pacific Northwest Gin. Launched in 2017, Wolf Spirit's products are now available nationally across the US with a keen focus on national and regional on- and off-premise chains. Find out more at www.ourwolfspirit.com.

