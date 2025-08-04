wolfSSL Advances FIPS Leadership with New Certificate #5041 and Evergreen FIPS 140 Strategy

wolfSSL Inc., a globally renowned leader in cryptography and network security solutions, announces the latest milestone in its FIPS strategy with the issuance of FIPS 140-3 Validated Certificate #5041 for the wolfCrypt cryptographic module. This marks yet another step forward in wolfSSL's long-term strategy to deliver agile, secure, and compliant cryptography across embedded and enterprise environments.

EDMONDS, Wash., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- wolfSSL Inc., a globally renowned leader in cryptography and network security solutions, announces the latest milestone in its FIPS strategy with the issuance of FIPS 140-3 Validated Certificate #5041 for the wolfCrypt cryptographic module. This marks yet another step forward in wolfSSL's long-term strategy to deliver agile, secure, and compliant cryptography across embedded and enterprise environments.

Evergreen FIPS 140-3 Subscription Program

FIPS 140-3 Validated Certificate #5041, effective through July 2030, extends the life cycle of wolfSSL's industry-first SP800-140Br1 FIPS 140-3 Validated Certificate #4718, providing customers with flexibility, long-term assurance, and uninterrupted compliance under evolving FIPS 140-3 requirements.

"This new certificate represents more than just continuity, it's a reflection of our unwavering commitment to security leadership and customer success," said Todd Ouska, wolfSSL CTO. "With our Evergreen Certificate Subscription, organizations using wolfSSL maintain continuous compliance, seamlessly transitioning to the latest validations without disruption or compliance gaps."

wolfSSL's Evergreen Certificate Subscription eliminates expiration gaps for FIPS 140-3 validations. Customers purchasing an Evergreen FIPS Subscription automatically transition from Certificate #4718 to #5041 upon #4718's expiration. With three more certificates already in the queue, each with rolling expiration dates, wolfSSL's customers can easily maintain continuous FIPS coverage at an economic price.

This forward-compatible licensing model offers peace of mind for government and regulated industries, ensuring cryptographic compliance without operational delays.

Full Linux FIPS 140-3

wolfSSL's Full Linux FIPS offering simplifies FIPS compliance for operating systems that host a variety of cryptography libraries. This solution is for NVIDIA Open GPU, Alpine, Dynebolic, Debian, Alma, Yocto, Rocky,Gentoo, KALI and other Linux distributions that don't have a current FIPS solution. By patching key libraries, including GnuTLS, OpenSSL, NSS, libgcrypt, and the Linux kernel, wolfSSL enables FIPS 140-3 compliance without modifying application code. This solution can also be made available for BSD. Linux consumers will no longer be burdened with leaving their favorite distro to go to an expensive per cpu subscription to get to FIPS compliance.

This integration simplifies the lives of maintainers that need to get to FIPS 140-3 for government use. It provides immediate access to wolfCrypt's validated algorithms, cutting down the time and complexity of certification from years to months.

Post Quantum FIPS 140-3 support

wolfSSL stays ahead of FIPS 140-3 certification with two additional certifications in process:

Our next cert adds SRTP and XTS to support secure real-time communications and encrypted storage

Post-Quantum FIPS 140-3 Certification: Aligned with CNSA 2.0 guidance and kicking off this year, this certification will feature quantum-resistant algorithms such as ML-KEM ML-DSA, LMS, and XMSS

These upcoming certifications reinforce wolfSSL's reputation as the most agile and forward-compatible cryptographic provider on the market.

Contact us at: [email protected]

About wolfSSL

wolfSSL delivers high-performance, lightweight security solutions focused on speed, size, portability, and standards compliance. Our TLS products and wolfCrypt cryptography library power secure designs across industries like government, automotive, and avionics. Our wolfBoot secure bootloader ensures the integrity of firmware updates, adding another layer of protection. For government clients, wolfSSL excels with FIPS 140-3 certification, making us the trusted choice for securing sensitive systems and winning contracts. In avionics, we support RTCA DO-178C Level A certification, and in automotive, our solutions comply with MISRA-C standards. We fully support the latest TLS 1.3 and DTLS 1.3 protocols. Our simplified API and OpenSSL compatibility layer are backed by the robust wolfCrypt library. As an open-source company, we offer transparency, allowing customers to look under the hood. Additionally, our Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) solutions align with CNSA 2.0 standards to protect against quantum threats. With a response time under 36 hours for vulnerability fixes and 24/7 commercial support, wolfSSL provides the most rigorously tested cryptography on the market. For more information, visit wolfssl.com.

