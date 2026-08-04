wolfSSL Advances Post-Quantum Encryption and FIPS 140-3 Across Embedded and Enterprise Systems to Facilitate CNSA 2.0 Compliance

wolfSSL announced seven new developments advancing post-quantum cryptography and FIPS 140-3 across embedded devices, Linux, secure networking, virtualization, and satellite systems. The new technologies help organizations adopt post-quantum algorithms and validated cryptography while continuing to use their existing platforms.

EDMONDS, Wash., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- wolfSSL Inc., a recognized leader in cryptography, today announced seven new developments extending post-quantum cryptography and FIPS 140-3. Top-notch new PQC support for embedded devices, Linux infrastructure, secure networking, virtualization, and satellite hardware is now available.

The new developments include PQC-enabled FIPS, high-performance, low-footprint FrodoKEM support, Linux kernel integration, PQC- and FIPS-enabled WireGuard and Tailscale, FIPS for Proxmox VE, a PQC firmware TPM, and a satellite cryptographic module for FIPS 140-3 Level 3 validation.

Post-Quantum FIPS 140-3

wolfSSL's new wolfCrypt FIPS 140-3 module includes ML-KEM, ML-DSA, and SLH-DSA, the post-quantum algorithms standardized in NIST FIPS 203–205. PQC-enabled configurations are now available for customer integration and evaluation. Customers can request specific Operating Environments today! wolfSSL is now providing the world's first and fastest path to post-quantum cryptography for regulated environments.

"Cryptographic requirements will continue to change long after today's products are deployed," said Todd Ouska, CTO of wolfSSL. "By integrating post-quantum algorithms into our FIPS foundation and extending that technology from embedded devices to Linux and network infrastructure, we are giving customers a practical path to adopt new standards without replacing their existing platforms. The definitive high-performance PQC solution is now available."

High Performance FrodoKEM in wolfCrypt

wolfSSL's FrodoKEM implementation expands the post-quantum options available through wolfCrypt across embedded, RTOS, Linux, and enterprise environments. The implementation will include ASN.1 key handling and X.509 certificate support to simplify integration into existing cryptographic and certificate-based systems. It will be fully integrated into wolfSSL, wolfSSH, and our other products.

Post-Quantum Cryptography in the Linux Kernel

wolfCrypt is no stranger to the Linux kernel and now includes support for PQC in the kernel. wolfSSL's most recent efforts include integration of wolfCrypt PQC algorithms with the Linux Kernel Crypto API and adds post-quantum verification for kernel modules. This makes wolfCrypt's post-quantum capabilities available to kernel-space components as well as user-space applications, extending PQC protection deeper into the Linux software stack.

FIPS 140-3 with Post-Quantum for WireGuard and Tailscale

wolfSSL is bringing FIPS 140-3 validated cryptography to WireGuard and Tailscale workflows through wolfGuard and wolfScale.

wolfGuard provides a WireGuard-based VPN implementation using FIPS-approved algorithms backed by wolfCrypt while supporting Linux kernel and both Go and Rust user-space deployments. Building on wolfGuard, wolfScale extends this protection across Tailscale and Headscale mesh networks, including node-to-node tunnels, control-plane communications, DERP relays, and certificate provisioning. Users retain familiar Tailscale CLI workflows while supporting deployments subject to FIPS 140-3, FedRAMP, CJIS, and CNSA 2.0 requirements.

Path to FIPS 140-3 and Post Quantum Encryption for Proxmox VE

An expansion of wolfSSL's Full Linux FIPS solution brings wolfCrypt FIPS 140-3-validated cryptography to Proxmox VE and its Debian-based software stack.

The integration replaces cryptographic backends including OpenSSL, GnuTLS, NSS, libgcrypt, and the Linux kernel. This allows supported Proxmox services to use validated cryptography with minimal or no application-level changes, helping government and regulated organizations address FIPS 140-3 requirements while continuing to use their existing Proxmox infrastructure, all at a fraction of the cost of competing virtualization products.

Firmware TPM for Embedded Systems with Post Quantum Support

The latest wolfSSL firmware TPM release adds support for TPM 2.0 v1.85, including ML-KEM and ML-DSA. An STM32H5 reference port demonstrates the firmware TPM on an Arm Cortex-M33 platform.

Built on wolfCrypt, the firmware TPM provides TPM 2.0 capabilities within an embedded system's existing processor, eliminating the need for a separate TPM chip. It protects keys and supports attestation and persistent storage within isolated execution environments such as Arm TrustZone or on an FPGA.

FIPS 140-3 Level 3 for Satellite Systems

wolfSSL is in process on a Satellite Crypto Module targeting FIPS 140-3 Level 3 validation. Listed by NIST as an Implementation Under Test on July 6, 2026, the module extends wolfSSL's FIPS technology into satellite communications hardware requiring stronger physical protection for cryptographic keys and operations.

The project marks wolfSSL's first FIPS 140-3 Level 3 effort, expanding beyond its existing Level 1 software module validations to support high-assurance satellite systems.

To evaluate these technologies or discuss adding post-quantum cryptography and FIPS 140-3 validated security to an existing platform, visit www.wolfssl.com/products/ or contact [email protected] to set a time to meet with us at Black Hat.

About wolfSSL

wolfSSL delivers high-performance, lightweight security solutions focused on speed, size, portability, and standards compliance. Our TLS products and wolfCrypt cryptography library power secure designs across industries like government, automotive, and avionics. Our wolfBoot secure bootloader ensures the integrity of firmware updates, adding another layer of protection. For government clients, wolfSSL excels with FIPS 140-3 certification, making us the trusted choice for securing sensitive systems and winning contracts. In avionics, we support RTCA DO-178C Level A certification, and in automotive, our solutions comply with MISRA-C standards. We fully support the latest TLS 1.3 and DTLS 1.3 protocols. Our simplified API and OpenSSL compatibility layer are backed by the robust wolfCrypt library. As an open-source company, we offer transparency, allowing customers to look under the hood. Additionally, our Post-Quantum Cryptography solutions support CNSA 2.0 standards to protect against quantum threats. With a response time under 36 hours for vulnerability fixes and 24/7 commercial support, wolfSSL provides the most rigorously tested cryptography on the market. For more information, visit wolfssl.com.

Media Contact

Shizuka Ishikiriyama, wolfSSL Inc., 1 425 245 8247, [email protected], https://www.wolfssl.com/

SOURCE wolfSSL Inc.