wolfSSL Inc. announces Rock-solid curl: long term supported curl releases

Rock-Solid curl: long term supported curl releases

EDMONDS, Wash., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- wolfSSL INC. (Headquarters: Edmonds, Washington, USA), a vendor specialized in cryptography and network security, announces Rock Solid curl long term supported curl releases. Each release branch will be supported for 5 years. Only security fixes and important stability bug fixes will be merged into the branches, no new features or surprises. Rock-solid curl is available exclusively to all existing support customers released under the same distribution model as normal curl, (or a commercial license). Rock-solid curl is meant to greatly reduce the risk of regressions and yet be a safe and secure solution with full support. For the companies who want this extra level of attention. An even smoother ride. The release schedule for Rock-solid curl release branches are roughly every 18-24 months.

Rock-solid curl 8.9.2 is the first long-term support curl version. As the version number implies, it is based on the curl 8.9.1 release that shipped in July, with two security fixes and a small number of stability patches applied. All current customers under contract will receive the release.

Daniel Stenberg, the original author of curl, has been part of the wolfSSL team since 2019 and will be the primary support for the Rock-solid curl project. Daniel will provide the releases, and most of the patching and the back-porting of what is deemed necessary. Nothing changes with or happens to the original curl project and the regular curl releases because of this, the curl license remains the same. The curl releases and the release cadence remain intact. Support customers help fund the project by allowing us to pay developers.

Downloads and all Rock-solid curl information is hosted on the dedicated rock-solid.curl.dev site, separate from the open source project on curl.se.

On curl

Born in the late 1990s, curl is a client-side Internet transfer engine. Installed in over twenty billion instances it serves virtually everything that is internet connected: phones, tablets, cars, television sets, printers, medical devices, game consoles, helicopters on other planets, etc and it is an embedded component in a significant share of our most used and beloved apps, tools, games and services.

curl is the fruit and outcome from hard work by thousands of volunteers and is completely free and Open Source. The curl project is independent. It is not part of any umbrella organization or foundation and it is not owned nor controlled by any company.

curl is secure, fast and feature-rich. It is a defacto standard and key infrastructure.

About wolfSSL

wolfSSL focuses on providing lightweight and embedded security solutions with an emphasis on speed, size, portability, features, and standards compliance. With its SSL/TLS products and crypto library, wolfSSL is supporting high security designs in automotive, avionics and other industries. In avionics, wolfSSL has support for complete RTCA DO-178C level A certification. In automotive, it supports MISRA-C capabilities. For government consumers, wolfSSL has a strong history in FIPS 140-2/3, with upcoming Common Criteria support. wolfSSL supports industry standards up to the current TLS 1.3 and DTLS 1.3, is up to 20 times smaller than OpenSSL, offers a simple API, an OpenSSL compatibility layer, is backed by the robust wolfCrypt cryptography library, and much more. Our products are open source, giving customers the freedom to look under the hood. wolfSSL has a mean time to release a fix for vulnerabilities of less than 36 hours, offers commercial support up to 24/7, and has the best tested cryptography and the largest team of software engineers dedicated to crypto in the market today.

Media Contact

Christin Casperson, wolfSSL, 1 425-245-8247, [email protected], https://www.wolfssl.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE wolfSSL