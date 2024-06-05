wolfSSL Inc. announces wolfHSM for Automotive HSMs (Hardware Security Modules)

Automotive HSM's are mandatory or strongly recommended for ECU's that require robust security. With this in mind, wolfSSL has ported our popular, well tested, and industry leading cryptographic library to run in popular Automotive HSMs like Aurix Tricore TC3XX. Post this

wolfHSM provides a portable and open-source abstraction to hardware cryptography, non-volatile memory, and isolated secure processing that maximizes security and performance for ECUs. By integrating the wolfCrypt software crypto engine on hardware HSM's like Infineon Aurix Tricore TC3XX, Chinese mandated government algorithms like SM2, SM3, SM4 are available. Additionally, Post Quantum Cryptography algos like Kyber, LMS, XMSS and others are easily made available to automotive users to meet customer requirements. At the same time, when hardware cryptographic processing is available on the HSM, we leverage it to enhance performance.

One of the prime consumers for wolfHSM is wolfBoot, which is a mature and portable secure bootloader solution designed for bare-metal bootloaders and equipped with failsafe NVM controls. It offers comprehensive firmware authentication and update mechanisms, leveraging a minimalistic design and a tiny HAL API, which makes it fully independent from any operating system or bare-metal application. wolfBoot manages the flash interface and pre-boot environment, accurately measures and authenticates applications, and utilizes low-level hardware cryptography as needed. wolfBoot can use the wolfHSM client to support HSM-assisted application core secure boot, Additionally, wolfBoot can run on the HSM core to ensure the HSM server is intact, offering a secondary layer protection. This setup ensures a secure boot sequence, aligning well with the booting processes of HSM cores that rely on NVM support.

All of the other wolfSSL products that consume cryptography can now also consume HSMs via wolfHSM, including our flagship TLS 1.3 implementation, wolfSSH, and curl.

Extensibility of cryptographic algorithms:

When it comes to security, it is necessary to keep in mind that the technology on the attacker side is constantly evolving, so the technology on the defense must also evolve. With wolfHSM, you are not limited to fixed functions provided by hardware, but can enhance and expand cryptographic algorithms and functions using software while maintaining high security at the hardware level.

For example, as post quantum cryptography becomes necessary in more requirements, wolfHSM allows you to seamlessly add it within the HSM without changing the hardware.

Migration from conventional technology:

wolfHSM provides an interface (API) that unifies traditional software-based cryptographic processing and HSM processing, allowing smooth implementation of HSM without major changes to existing system structure.

Consistency with security functions:

In addition to being used as a standalone HSM, wolfHSM offers integration with security protocols such as wolfSSL, wolfSSH, and wolfBoot for secure firmware updates.

Integration with Autosar:

wolfHSM exposes the wolfCrypt API, which comes complete with an Autosar shim layer for compatibility.

The currently supported HSMs are as follows:

Infineon Aurix TC3xx

ST SPC58NN

Infineon Aurix TC4x (Coming soon)

Infineon Traveo T2G (Coming soon)

Renesas RH850 (Coming soon)

Renesas RL78 (Coming soon)

wolfSSL Inc., will be exhibiting at the AutoTech Detroit, which will be held at The Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI June 5-6, 2024. In addition to wolfHSM, we will explain the latest network security including post-quantum cryptography and FIPS 140-3. For those who wish to use the TLS 1.3 library wolfSSL, we will also guide you through the preparations to start using it at the venue.

Date: Wednesday, June 5th, 2024 - Thursday, June 6th

Venue: Suburban Collection Showplace

wolfSSL booth number: 730

