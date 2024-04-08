wolfSSL Inc. is a leading provider of cryptography and network security solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of products and services designed to secure embedded systems, IoT devices, and connected applications. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, wolfSSL empowers developers worldwide to build secure, scalable, and efficient solutions for the most demanding cybersecurity challenges.

EDMONDS, Wash., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- wolfSSL Inc. Unveils Cutting-Edge Cryptography and Network Security Solutions at Embedded World 2024

wolfSSL Inc., a globally renowned leader in cryptography and network security solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation at Embedded World 2024, scheduled to take place from April 9th to 11th in Nuremberg, Germany. The company will showcase its latest innovations and advancements in the realm of cybersecurity at Booth #4-612.

Embedded World serves as a premier platform for companies to unveil their latest technologies and engage with industry professionals, and wolfSSL is poised to make a significant impact with its array of groundbreaking products and services.

Among the highlights of wolfSSL's showcase are:

1. Kyber: A cutting-edge post quantum cryptographic algorithm designed for robust security in a variety of applications. As a Key Encapsulation Method Kyber ensures the security of symmetric key material.

2. LMS (Leighton-Micali Signature): An innovative digital signature scheme offering enhanced security and efficiency. LMS is particularly valuable in today's evolving cyber threat landscape due to its resilience against quantum computing threats.

3. XMSS (eXtended Merkle Signature Scheme): A state-of-the-art digital signature scheme known for its resistance against quantum computing attacks, providing long-term security for critical systems.

4. SM Ciphers: wolfCrypt now includes the Chinese SM variants of hashing, encryption, and digital signatures.

5. CNSA 2.0 Support: wolfSSL demonstrates its commitment to staying ahead of evolving security standards by offering support for the latest Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program (CAVP) requirements, including CNSA 2.0 cryptographic algorithms.

6. DTLS 1.3: Datagram Transport Layer Security version 1.3, is the latest iteration of the DTLS protocol, which is based on the TLS (Transport Layer Security) protocol. It is designed to provide secure communication for datagram protocols, such as UDP (User Datagram Protocol). DTLS 1.3 brings several improvements over its predecessors, including enhanced security features, improved performance, and reduced latency. The latest version incorporates modern cryptographic algorithms and techniques, offering stronger protection against various security threats, while optimizing the protocol for better efficiency in real-world applications.

7. wolfBoot: A secure bootloader solution designed to protect embedded systems from unauthorized access and tampering. wolfBoot ensures the integrity of the boot process against malicious attackers.

8. wolfCrypt DO-178: A DO-178C certified cryptographic library, compliant with the rigorous safety standards required for avionics and other safety-critical systems.

"We are excited to showcase our latest innovations and technology offerings at Embedded World 2024," said Larry Stefonic, CEO of wolfSSL Inc. "As a leading provider of cryptography and network security solutions, we are committed to empowering developers with the tools they need to build secure and resilient embedded systems. We look forward to engaging with attendees and demonstrating how our solutions can address the evolving cybersecurity challenges faced by industries worldwide."

Visit wolfSSL at Booth #4-612 during Embedded World 2024 to learn more about their cutting-edge products and solutions, or visit wolfssl.com for additional information.

About wolfSSL

wolfSSL focuses on providing lightweight and embedded security solutions with an emphasis on speed, size, portability, features, and standards compliance. With its SSL/TLS products and crypto library, wolfSSL is supporting high security designs in automotive, avionics and other industries. In avionics, wolfSSL has support for complete RTCA DO-178C level A certification. In automotive, it supports MISRA-C capabilities. For government consumers, wolfSSL has a strong history in FIPS 140-2/3, with upcoming Common Criteria support. wolfSSL supports industry standards up to the current TLS 1.3 and DTLS 1.3, is up to 20 times smaller than OpenSSL, offers a simple API, an OpenSSL compatibility layer, is backed by the robust wolfCrypt cryptography library, and much more. Our products are open source, giving customers the freedom to look under the hood. wolfSSL has a mean time to release a fix for vulnerabilities of less than 36 hours, offers commercial support up to 24/7, and has the best tested cryptography and the largest team of software engineers dedicated to crypto in the market today.

CONTACT: Christin Casperson, wolfSSL, 1 2064597061, [email protected], https://www.wolfssl.com/

SOURCE wolfSSL