Wolken Software Accelerates Client Expansion in the First Half of 2024 Through Innovative AI Customer Service Management Solutions

"Our customers value that Wolken Software can drive AI-based digital transformation at a rapid pace within large organizations and deliver business results," said Rohan Joshi, CEO and co-founder of Wolken Software.

Within Wolken Software's recent expansion, the company has added enterprise-level companies from across North America, Europe, and Asia. Current customers include global brands such as TechData, SoftBank, Fujitsu, PWC, Broadcom, and Skyworks, among others.

"We are thrilled to see that our customers are already benefiting from the solutions that our team implemented this year," added Sudhir Prabhu, CTO and co-founder of Wolken Software. "While there have been many successful engagements, our most notable successes were the results of the implementation of enhanced AI solutions across our entire suite of products."

A key factor for Wolken Software's recent growth was the optimization of its core product offerings by leveraging GenAI and Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning (AI/ML) solutions. This has included enhancements to the company's customer service offerings such as the ability to automate manual activities during case management, streamline internal processes, and increase the speed of resolution for customer service inquiries. These new AI implementations have improved customer experience for large enterprise B-to-B companies.



About Wolken Software

Wolken Software is a leading provider of customer service solutions to B2B companies by leveraging cutting-edge software, including Gen AI-based platforms. Since its inception in 2011, the company has had a mission to help modern organizations transform their relationships with customers and employees with out-of-the-box, configurable, and scalable enterprise-class service desk solutions deployed on the cloud or on-premise.

As a privately held software company, Wolken Software offers a suite of AI-enabled, SaaS 2.0 self-service customer service solutions for Customer Service and Enterprise Solutions, which includes Wolken AI, Wolken Customer Service Desk (CSM), Wolken IT Service Management (ITSM), and Wolken HR Case Management. Wolken Software caters to customers from the banking and financial services, the semiconductor, software, consumer goods, and electronic component industries and has grown to add Fortune 100 companies to its clientele in the US, Europe, and Asian markets and supports over 7000 agents serving over 50M active end-users in 60 countries, processing over 7M tickets annually. The company has offices in Palo Alto, California, Bangalore, and Mumbai, India.

