Wolken Software Accelerates Growth Through the Delivery of Enterprise AI Solutions to Global Brands

"Our strategy of replacing incumbent platforms with faster, better, and cheaper agentic AI solutions has proven to increase efficiency for all of our customers," said Rohan Joshi, CEO and co-founder of Wolken Software.

Wolken Software is set to build on its momentum with the launch of new Agentic AI solutions in 2025. These cutting-edge technologies will be designed for seamless integration into existing systems, enabling widespread implementation across departments such as ITSM, customer service, human resources, and more within any large B2B organizations worldwide. As a result, the company forecasts strong growth in 2025, with nearly all new and existing customers expected to adopt AI-based implementations.

"Our advanced Agentic AI solutions have been purposely built to easily integrate within the current systems of Fortune 500 companies," added Sudhir Prabhu, CTO and co-founder of Wolken Software. "By developing these easily deployable and scalable solutions across multiple departments and geographies, we're creating automation that removes silos and empowers organizations to enhance productivity. This will result in even greater operational efficiency across their global operations."

Wolken Software supports enterprise-level companies across North America, Europe, and Asia. Its current client roster includes renowned global brands such as Broadcom, Cloud Software Group, Skyworks, TechData, SoftBank, Fujitsu, and PWC, among others.

To learn more about Wolken Software, visit https://www.wolkensoftware.com/.

About Wolken Software

Wolken Software is an enterprise-grade B2B SaaS company that uses AI to automate workflows for enterprises. With its 3S Model (Simple, Scalable, and Secure), Wolken Software empowers global clients in their digital transformation journey. It offers Enterprise Management and Customer Service Desk by providing a powerful, low-code platform to streamline business processes.

Wolken Software caters to customers from the banking and financial services, the semiconductor, software, consumer goods, and electronic component industries and has grown to add many Fortune 100 companies to its clientele in the US, Europe, and Asian markets. It supports over 7,000 agents serving more than 50 million active end-users across 60 countries, processing more than seven million tickets annually.

