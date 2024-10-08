Wolken Software Advances AI Offerings With New Co-Pilot and Agent Assist tools for Enterprise B2B Companies

Wolken Software launches innovative co-pilot and agent assist tools that further enhance the ability of large enterprise companies to streamline their customer experience with Wolken AI.

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wolken Software, a leading provider of enterprise management and customer service solutions for B2B companies, announced today the launch of new co-pilot and agent assist tools that further enhance the ability of large enterprise companies to streamline their customer experience with Wolken AI. These new products deliver predictions to support engineers and agents and automate routine tasks that are typically performed manually. As a result, IT and customer service professionals will be able to focus on complex issues, ensuring exceptional service and increased customer satisfaction.

"Our team specifically developed these AI-based technologies to be transformative for customer experience at large B2B companies," shared Sudhir Prabhu, CTO and co-founder of Wolken Software. "These advancements do not just automate routine tasks, it can evolve the standard practices of IT and customer service across any organization. In delivering insights and reducing manual processes, Wolken AI ensures that agents can dedicate their expertise to solving complex challenges and staying focused on their customers' most important queries."

The Wolken AI Agent Assist tool enhances the ITSM and CSM platform. It is designed to streamline and elevate agent performance by providing automated summarization for quicker understanding of ticket details, ticket reopen prediction that proactively prevents recurring issues, and sentiment analysis that gauges customer emotions and prioritizes responses. This provides agents with the necessary report to resolve tickets more efficiently and efficiently.

"As the faces of their organization to customers, agents serve a vital role for B2B companies," said Rohan Joshi, CEO and co-founder of Wolken Software. "We recognize that AI-based technologies should support and elevate their work, not replace it. In developing these industry-leading platforms, Wolken AI provides the best tools for agents to provide their customers with superior customer service."

The new Wolken AI Co-Pilot seamlessly integrates into any ITSM and CSM platform provides real-time suggestions, automates tasks, and offers predictive insights for smarter decision-making. With these enhancements, Wolken AI now offers a real-time, user-friendly interface for accessing customer and IT support services. By resolving issues as close to the source as possible, either through self-service or automated solutions, the platform minimizes the number of queries that require higher-level support, which reduces response times, increases the speed of issue resolutions, and enriches the overall user experience, which has led to improved user satisfaction.

Wolken AI is available for any large B2B organization. To learn more about Wolken Software, visit https://www.wolkensoftware.com/.

About Wolken Software

Wolken Software is an Enterprise grade B2B SaaS company that uses AI to automate workflows for enterprises. With its 3S Model (Simple, Scalable, and Secure), the company empowers global clients in their digital transformation journey. Wolken Software offers Enterprise Management and Customer Service Desk by providing a powerful, low-code platform to streamline business processes.

As a privately held software company, Wolken Software caters to customers from the banking and financial services, the semiconductor, software, consumer goods, and electronic component industries and has grown to add Fortune 100 companies to its clientele in the US, Europe, and Asian markets and supports over 7000 agents serving over 50M active end-users in 60 countries, processing over 7M tickets annually. The company has offices in Palo Alto, California, and Bangalore, India.

Media Contact

Elliot Schimel, Mission Control Marketing, 1 5164481472, [email protected], Mission Control Marketing

SOURCE Wolken Software