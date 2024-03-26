Wolken Software Announces General Availability of Wolken Gen AI to Enhance Efficiency for B2B Customer Service

"As companies search for AI solutions that deliver tangible business results, we are pleased that Wolken Gen AI has proven to be a transformational tool for increasing efficiency within customer service for our customers," said Rohan Joshi, CEO and co-founder of Wolken Software Post this

"As companies search for AI solutions that deliver tangible business results, we are pleased that Wolken Gen AI has proven to be a transformational tool for increasing efficiency within customer service for our customers," said Rohan Joshi, CEO and co-founder of Wolken Software. "We have made it our goal for all the technology offerings within the Wolken AI suite of products to be easily implementable by our customers and to provide business solutions. As our inaugural AI product, Wolken Gen AI has been a significant success."

Key Features

When a query is submitted, Wolken AI can provide a unique response based on the specific needs of an individual request. The technology is built on machine learning models that can be trained by leveraging historical data sets from across an organization. When a query is submitted, Wolken AI identifies and culls all relevant content from multiple sources. At that point, the LLM crafts a new response that is fine-tuned using prompt engineering.

Wolken AI has already been implemented to enhance the following processes within the company's customer base:

Prioritization and categorization of tickets

Automating the need to reopen tickets based on customer responses

Strategically routing tickets to agents based on content

Identifying trends of similar incidents and creating a ticket for cluster problems automatically

To learn more about Wolken Gen AI, visit https://www.wolkensoftware.com/.

About Wolken Software

Wolken Software is a leading provider of customer service solutions to B2B companies by leveraging cutting-edge software, including Gen AI-based platforms. Since its inception in 2011, the company has had a mission to help modern organizations transform their relationships with customers and employees with out-of-the-box, configurable, and scalable enterprise-class service desk solutions deployed on the cloud or on-premise.

As a privately held software company, Wolken Software offers a suite of AI-enabled, SaaS 2.0 self-service customer service solutions for Customer Service and Enterprise Solutions, which include Wolken Gen AI, Wolken Customer Service Desk (CSM), Wolken IT Service Management (ITSM), Wolken HR Case Management and Wolken Quality Case Management. Wolken Software caters to customers from the banking and financial services, the semiconductor, software, consumer goods, and electronic component industries and has grown to add Fortune 100 companies to its clientele in the US, Europe, and Asian markets and supports over 7000 agents serving over 50M active end-users in 60 countries, processing over 7M tickets annually. The company has offices in Palo Alto, California, Bangalore, and Mumbai, India.

