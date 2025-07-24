Wolken Software Appoints Prakash Kota as Board Member and Strategic Advisor to Accelerate Global Growth and Innovation

"Wolken Software has a proven track record of delivering transformative enterprise management solutions for global organizations," said Prakash Kota. "I am excited to partner with the leadership team as the company drives innovation through new agentic AI-based technologies and platforms." Post this

"We are thrilled that Prakash has joined our board of directors," said Rohan Joshi, Co-Founder and CEO of Wolken Software. "His vision for leveraging agentic AI and enterprise technology to elevate customer and employee experiences deeply aligns with the mission of Wolken Software. His strategic insights and understanding of innovation will be invaluable to our company as we accelerate our growth globally."

Kota's inclusion on the Wolken Software Board of Directors marks a significant milestone in the company's journey toward becoming an AI-first global enterprise platform, delivering agile, scalable, and intelligent service management solutions.

In addition to his corporate accomplishments, Kota received the Bay Area CIO Global Orbie Award. He has twice been featured by Forbes CIO Next and was named a Top 100 CIO by the National Diversity Council.

"Prakash's expertise and passion for technology-led transformation will be invaluable as we shape the next chapter of Wolken Software's growth," added Sudhir Prabhu, Co-Founder and CTO of Wolken Software. "His track record in driving enterprise innovation makes him an ideal partner on our journey to deliver intelligent, secure, and scalable solutions for the modern digital enterprise."

About Wolken Software

Wolken Software is a leading, award-winning provider of AI-powered enterprise service management solutions. The company enables global businesses to streamline internal and external service operations with agility, security, and scale.

Wolken Software caters to customers from the banking and financial services, the semiconductor, software, consumer goods, and electronic component industries and has grown to add many Fortune 100 companies to its clientele in the US, Europe, and Asian markets. It supports over 7,000 agents serving more than 50 million active end-users across 60 countries, processing more than seven million tickets annually.

