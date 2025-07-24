Wolken Software Appoints Prakash Kota as Board Member and Strategic Advisor to Accelerate Global Growth and Innovation

Wolken Software, a global leader in enterprise service management and AI-driven solutions, announced the appointment of Prakash Kota to its Board of Directors as a Strategic Advisor.
CUPERTINO, Calif., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wolken Software, a global leader in enterprise service management and AI-driven solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Prakash Kota to its Board of Directors as a Strategic Advisor. Kota is a seasoned technology executive and currently serves as the Chief Information Officer at UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions. He brings more than two decades of experience as a leader in leading the digital transformation of enterprise technology and global operations at large organizations.
As CIO of UKG, Kota leads the enterprise technology strategy, employee experience, business applications, and enterprise data, aligning technology with business strategy to drive intelligent and human-centered experiences. He previously served as Senior Vice President and CIO at Autodesk, where he led the company's cloud transformation, data platforms, and operational scale initiatives.
"We are thrilled that Prakash has joined our board of directors," said Rohan Joshi, Co-Founder and CEO of Wolken Software. "His vision for leveraging agentic AI and enterprise technology to elevate customer and employee experiences deeply aligns with the mission of Wolken Software. His strategic insights and understanding of innovation will be invaluable to our company as we accelerate our growth globally."
Kota's inclusion on the Wolken Software Board of Directors marks a significant milestone in the company's journey toward becoming an AI-first global enterprise platform, delivering agile, scalable, and intelligent service management solutions.
"Wolken Software has a proven track record of delivering transformative enterprise management solutions for global organizations," said Prakash Kota. "I am excited to partner with the leadership team as the company drives innovation through new agentic AI-based technologies and platforms."
In addition to his corporate accomplishments, Kota received the Bay Area CIO Global Orbie Award. He has twice been featured by Forbes CIO Next and was named a Top 100 CIO by the National Diversity Council.
"Prakash's expertise and passion for technology-led transformation will be invaluable as we shape the next chapter of Wolken Software's growth," added Sudhir Prabhu, Co-Founder and CTO of Wolken Software. "His track record in driving enterprise innovation makes him an ideal partner on our journey to deliver intelligent, secure, and scalable solutions for the modern digital enterprise."
To learn more about Wolken Software, visit https://www.wolkensoftware.com/.
About Wolken Software
Wolken Software is a leading, award-winning provider of AI-powered enterprise service management solutions. The company enables global businesses to streamline internal and external service operations with agility, security, and scale.
Wolken Software caters to customers from the banking and financial services, the semiconductor, software, consumer goods, and electronic component industries and has grown to add many Fortune 100 companies to its clientele in the US, Europe, and Asian markets. It supports over 7,000 agents serving more than 50 million active end-users across 60 countries, processing more than seven million tickets annually.
Media Contact
Elliot Schimel, Mission Control Marketing, 1 5164481472, [email protected], https://www.missioncontrol.marketing/
SOURCE Mission Control Marketing
Share this article