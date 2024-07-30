Wolken Software Completes the Enhancement of AI Technologies Within All Core Product Offerings

"Our team always strives to deliver the industry's best solutions that strengthen the ability of our customers to provide superior customer service," added Sudhir Prabhu, CTO and co-founder of Wolken Software. Post this

The new AI implementations with Wolken Software's core product offerings include the development of intelligent workflows, which can automate the processes of any department that relies on workflows within its current processes. This technology allows for case management to be streamlined and assigned to the appropriate department and staff member and removes most of the manual activities that currently exist in many organizations.

"Intelligent workflows provide a solution for all large organizations that aim to improve their service offerings," said Rohan Joshi, CEO and co-founder of Wolken Software. "Executives across the globe are recognizing that AI-backed solutions can effectively automate and enhance many of their current processes. However, this task is very complex for many large global companies that have many varieties of customers, business units, and product offerings. We specifically leveraged AI technologies within our product offerings that address the specific needs of those companies and can be easily implemented into their current infrastructure within a few months."

Wolken Software's core product offerings include solutions that support many departments across large organizations, including customer service, human resources, information technology (IT), and finance operations. The enhanced AI-backed intelligent workflows within these products can address many internal processes within a global organization, including:

Customer Service Desk: customer case management, agent support, omnichannel support

IT Service Management: IT Service Management (ITSM), IT operations management (ITOM), IT asset management (ITAM), and ticket orchestration and automation

HR Case Management: HR case management, onboarding and transitioning processes, and HR service delivery

About Wolken Software

Wolken Software is a leading provider of customer service solutions to B2B companies by leveraging cutting-edge software, including Gen AI-based platforms. Since its inception in 2011, the company has had a mission to help modern organizations transform their relationships with customers and employees with out-of-the-box, configurable, and scalable enterprise-class service desk solutions deployed on the cloud or on-premise.

As a privately held software company, Wolken Software offers a suite of AI-enabled, SaaS 2.0 self-service customer service solutions for Customer Service and Enterprise Solutions, which include Wolken Gen AI, Wolken Customer Service Desk (CSM), Wolken IT Service Management (ITSM), Wolken HR Case Management and Wolken Quality Case Management. Wolken Software caters to customers from the banking and financial services, the semiconductor, software, consumer goods, and electronic component industries and has grown to add Fortune 100 companies to its clientele in the US, Europe, and Asian markets and supports over 7000 agents serving over 50M active end-users in 60 countries, processing over 7M tickets annually. The company has offices in Palo Alto, California, Bangalore, and Mumbai, India.

