Wolken Software Named Brand of the Year 2025 by BARC Asia at the Great Gather Goa Summit 2025

BARC Asia follows a rigorous three-phase selection process to identify winning brands. The initial phase involves in-depth secondary research, analyzing market surveys and industry reports to shortlist 500 brands. This is followed by a comprehensive primary survey that evaluates brand performance based on criteria such as trust, innovation, recall, positioning, growth, and sustainability. In the final stage, an expert jury panel consolidates research insights and scores the brands to determine the final awardees.

Wolken Software's recognition is a testament to its forward-thinking approach and consistent focus on delivering enterprise solutions that optimize customer experiences through automation and artificial intelligence.

"This award is a reflection of the hard work, innovation, and resilience of our entire team," said Rohan Joshi, CEO & Co-Founder, Wolken Software. "It underscores our commitment to transforming enterprise workflows and delivering exceptional value to our clients worldwide."

"Being recognized as Brand of the Year validates our mission to lead with technology and build scalable, intelligent solutions that drive efficiency and customer satisfaction across industries," added Sudhir Prabhu, CTO & Co-Founder, Wolken Software.

In addition to winning the award for Brand of the Year, Wolken Software's Marketing Team was honored with the Marketing Meister 2025 award at the same event. The award celebrates marketing teams that demonstrate creative leadership, strategic impact, and brand storytelling excellence. Wolken Software's marketing function was commended for its bold, integrated campaigns and its significant role in driving brand visibility, client engagement, and business growth.

The award ceremony was part of the Great Gather Goa Summit, a prestigious platform that brought together business leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to share insights around the central theme: "Achiever's Mindset – The Untold Bit." The event celebrated innovation, excellence, and resilience in today's rapidly evolving business landscape.

"I take this opportunity to congratulate Wolken on being selected as the 'Brand of the Year 2025' at the Great Gather Goa Summit," Saimik Sen, Editor-in-Chief of Herald Global & BARC Asia, "Wolken Software has been selected for authenticating their objectives by innovating product design, seamless integration, and intelligent insights."

This recognition further cements Wolken Software's position as a transformative force in the enterprise SaaS space, continuing to lead the way with cutting-edge solutions and client-centric growth.

To learn more about Wolken Software, visit https://www.wolkensoftware.com/.

About Wolken Software

Wolken Software is an enterprise-grade B2B SaaS company that uses agentic AI to automate workflows for enterprises. With its 3S Model (Simple, Scalable, and Secure), Wolken Software empowers global clients in their digital transformation journey. It offers Enterprise Management and Customer Service Desk by providing a powerful, low-code platform to streamline business processes.

Wolken Software caters to customers from the banking and financial services, the semiconductor, software, consumer goods, and electronic component industries and has grown to add many Fortune 100 companies to its clientele in the US, Europe, and Asian markets. It supports over 7,000 agents serving more than 50 million active end-users across 60 countries, processing more than seven million tickets annually.

