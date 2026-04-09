Wolter Acquires CSI Materials Handling Amid Surging Demand for Warehouse Capacity in Chicago

Wolter Inc. announced the acquisition of CSI Materials Handling, a Chicago-area provider of pallet racking, engineered storage systems, and installation services. The move enhances Wolter's ability to deliver complete warehouse solutions and meet growing demand for warehouse capacity and operational efficiency in the Chicago metro market.

CHICAGO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wolter Inc., a leader in material handling and industrial storage solutions, has acquired CSI Materials Handling. (CSI), a Downers Grove, Illinois-based provider of pallet racking, engineered storage systems, and installation services. The acquisition strengthens Wolter's presence in the Chicago market and expands its ability to support growing demand for warehouse capacity from 3PL and distribution operations.

"The addition of CSI enhances our ability to support customers across the full warehouse lifecycle," said Jerry Weidmann, CEO of Wolter Inc. "By adding experienced engineering and installation capabilities, we can help customers move faster from design to execution as they expand and optimize their warehouse operations."

Founded in 1969, CSI Materials Handling is a long-standing provider of industrial storage solutions across the greater Chicago area. The company specializes in engineered racking systems, including pallet rack, high-density storage, shelving, mezzanines, modular offices, and security fencing.

With this acquisition, Wolter deepens its ability to deliver complete warehouse solutions, combining narrow-aisle equipment, layout design, storage systems, and installation services. This positions the company to better support Chicago-metro businesses looking to increase warehouse capacity and improve operational efficiency.

CSI Materials Handling will continue operating from its Downers Grove location, with its full team joining Wolter's storage and handling business group.

To learn more about Wolter's storage and warehouse solutions, visit www.wolterinc.com or www.containersystems.com.

About Wolter Inc.

Wolter Inc. provides material handling and industrial storage solutions, including forklifts, pallet racking, automation and robotics, overhead cranes, dock equipment, and related services. The company focuses on helping customers improve space utilization, workflow efficiency, and overall productivity.

Media Contact

Kristin Lelewicz, Wolter Inc, 1 2627818010 3145, [email protected], https://www.wolterinc.com/

SOURCE Wolter Inc