Wolter Inc. Acquires Carson Industries, Expanding Operations into the Carolinas

GREENSBORO, N.C., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wolter Inc., a leader in forklifts and material handling solutions, has acquired Carson Industries, Inc., including Carson Material Handling, LLC, Carson Dock and Door, LLC, J&J Forklift Services and Pinnacle Lift Systems, LLC. This acquisition expands Wolter's footprint into the Carolinas with four new locations; Raleigh, Charlotte, and Greensboro in North Carolina, and Greenville in South Carolina, strengthening the ability to deliver comprehensive, high-performance material handling and dock & door solutions across the Southeast.

"The addition of Carson Industries marks an important milestone in Wolter's continued growth," said Jerry Weidmann, CEO of Wolter Inc. "Carson's regional expertise and commitment to customer satisfaction perfectly complement our own. By joining forces, we will deliver comprehensive, end-to-end material handling solutions and raise the bar for service excellence across the Southeast."

For over two decades, Carson Industries has established itself as a trusted partner to businesses across North and South Carolina, providing comprehensive warehouse solutions including new and used forklifts, aerial lifts, dock and door systems, and fleet management programs. Its offerings also include forklift rentals, parts, and planned maintenance services supporting local manufacturers, logistics providers, and distribution centers.

Together, Carson's industry expertise and Wolter's powerful resources create a partnership that delivers greater value, unmatched service, broader product access, and enhanced efficiency for customers across the Southeast.

About Wolter Inc.

Wolter Inc. provides comprehensive material handling solutions designed to boost operational efficiency and productivity. Our offerings include forklifts, overhead cranes, industrial pallet racking and storage systems, automated warehouse equipment and robotics, dock equipment, and more. With a focus on innovation and reliability, Wolter Inc. helps businesses optimize their workflows and achieve peak performance.

