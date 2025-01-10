Wolter Inc. Acquires Midway Industrial Equipment to Start off 2025

Wolter Inc. has kicked off 2025 by acquiring Midway Industrial Equipment, greatly expanding its forklift and warehouse capabilities throughout the Midwest. This powerful partnership blends two industry leaders' innovative solutions and customer-focused expertise, promising unmatched support and productivity for businesses across the region.

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wolter Inc., a leader in material handling solutions, is proud to announce the acquisition of Midway Industrial Equipment, a full-service material handling company based in Illinois with locations in Sugar Grove and University Park. This strategic move enhances Wolter Inc.'s product and service offerings, bolsters its forklift and warehouse equipment capabilities, and strengthens its presence in the Midwest.

"We are excited to welcome Midway Industrial Equipment into the Wolter Inc. family," said Jerry Weidmann, CEO of Wolter Inc. "Midway's strong commitment to customer satisfaction and innovative solutions aligns with our mission to deliver exceptional material handling services. Together, we will provide unmatched support and expertise to our customers."

Midway Industrial Equipment is renowned for its extensive portfolio, including new and pre-owned forklifts, new and reconditioned batteries and chargers, industrial equipment, warehouse solutions, and maintenance services covering the Chicago suburbs in northern Illinois and portions of northern Indiana. Providing planned maintenance programs, equipment rentals, and a comprehensive inventory of parts.

With Midway's expertise in multi-brand equipment servicing and commitment to excellence, this partnership will provide customers with high-quality solutions tailored to their operational needs.

This acquisition underscores Wolter Inc.'s dedication to driving productivity and better serving the industrial and commercial sectors in the Midwest and beyond.

For more information, visit www.wolterinc.com.

About Wolter Inc.:

Wolter Inc. offers a wide range of material handling products and services, including forklifts, cranes, industrial storage, automation, dock equipment, and more. Wolter Inc. is committed to improving operational efficiency and productivity.

About Midway Industrial Equipment:

Midway Industrial Equipment is a leading provider of material handling solutions, specializing in forklifts, warehouse systems, and custom equipment. Known for its customer-first approach and innovative services, Midway Industrial Equipment has been a trusted partner for businesses in the Chicago Suburbs of Northern Illinois and portions of Northern Indiana.

Media Contact

Kristin Lelewicz, Wolter Inc, 1 2627818010 3145, [email protected], https://www.wolterinc.com/

Kristin Lelewicz, Wolter Inc, 1 2627818010 3145, [email protected], https://www.wolterinc.com/

SOURCE Wolter Inc