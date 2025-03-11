Wolterman Law Office Celebrates Grand Opening of New Blue Ash Location

Wolterman Law Office has expanded with the opening of a new office in Blue Ash, Ohio. Founder Steve R. Wolterman, Esq. is a premier lawyer with over 15 years of extensive experience assisting clients with complex estate planning, real estate, and business services.

LOVELAND, Ohio, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We are proud to join the Blue Ash community and look forward to assisting residents with their estate and probate legal matters," Mr. Wolterman said.

Mr. Wolterman and his legal team will now provide valued clients in the Blue Ash area with easier access to the firm's full range of estate planning legal services. The firm handles a wide range of practice areas, including but not limited to:

Estate tax planning

Guardianship designation

Healthcare directives

Power of attorney

Probate

Wills and trusts

The attorneys at Wolterman Law Office also provide civil litigation, personal injury, and tax controversy services. The new Blue Ash office highlights Wolterman Law Office's ongoing commitment to better serve the local community and provide advanced legal assistance to a broader population.

To learn more about Wolterman Law Office, call 513-488-1135 or visit www.woltermanlaw.com to schedule a free consultation. Located in Loveland and Blue Ash, Ohio, the firm serves clients throughout the surrounding areas.

Emily Ames, Wolterman Law Office, 1 513-488-1135, [email protected], https://www.woltermanlaw.com/

