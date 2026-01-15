Wolverine Building Group Honored for Excellence in Construction for DeWys Metal Solutions Expansion with Progressive AE

Wolverine Building Group proudly announces that its recently completed 12,000-square-foot expansion and renovation of the DeWys Metal Solutions headquarters in Marne, Michigan, was recognized with a prestigious Excellence in Construction Award by the Associated Builders and Contractors — Western Michigan Chapter (ABC WMC). (Excellence in Construction Awards)

MARNE, Mich., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The design-build project, completed in August 2024, significantly enhanced the DeWys campus and nearly tripled the size of the company's existing facility to better support growth and operational needs. The office addition features consolidated C-suite, modern conference spaces, and upgraded workstations, delivering a flexible, collaborative environment for DeWys' leadership and team members.

Wolverine Building Group served as the design-builder on the project, contributing architectural design, interior design, mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP), and fire protection plans. The building's exterior was designed in collaboration with Progressive AE (now Progressive Companies), bringing together teams to deliver a cohesive and functional workplace environment while the facility remained fully operational throughout construction. (DeWys Metal Solutions Expansion)

"We're incredibly honored to receive this award," said Michael Beuschel, Vice President of Construction. "This project reflects the collaboration and trust between Wolverine, Progressive AE, and DeWys Metal Solutions. Together, we delivered a facility that supports their growth strategy and enhances employee experience."

The project was submitted to the Excellence in Construction Awards program by Wolverine Building Group and evaluated by an independent panel of judges for craftsmanship, design quality, and owner satisfaction — hallmarks of the competition administered annually by ABC WMC. (ABC Western Michigan)

About Wolverine Building Group

Founded in 1939 and based in Grand Rapids, Wolverine Building Group is a full-service construction and design-build firm serving industrial, culture + community, national retail, national restaurants, commercial office, healthcare, multi-unit housing, education, and institutional clients. Known for its commitment to quality, safety, and community engagement, Wolverine delivers projects that enhance both workplace performance and regional economic growth. (Wolverine Building Group)

About DeWys Metal Solutions

DeWys Metal Solutions is a family-owned metal fabrication and manufacturing company headquartered in Marne, Michigan, providing comprehensive services including precision sheet metal fabrication, laser cutting, welding, machining, powder coating, and product assembly. The company's commitment to innovation and workforce development continues to drive local economic impact. (Sheet Metal Fabrication Michigan)

About Progressive AE / Progressive Companies

Progressive AE, now operating as Progressive Companies, is an architecture, engineering, and design firm with a broad national portfolio. The firm collaborates with clients to deliver thoughtful, performance-driven environments across markets, including corporate, industrial, and public sectors. (Progressive Companies)

