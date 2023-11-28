Wolverine Speeds Time-to-market with Centric Software Suite of Solutions

Centric scored the highest [in the selection evaluation]. In addition, the relationship we had built with Centric was super positive. That sealed our decision to go with Centric Software. Post this

The company had a vision 10 year prior to digitalize their workflows. Charlie Hall, Senior Product Operations Manager at Merrell talks about the different tools that Wolverine is using to speed product development along, "From 3D design and development to photogrammetry and digital materials/swatchbook. We understand that to win in this environment, we need to have speed from a materials perspective."

Stringent business requirements narrowed the field down to two PLM vendors, with Centric Software winning in the end. Hall says, "Centric scored the highest [in the selection evaluation]. In addition, the relationship we had built with Centric was super positive. That sealed our decision to go with Centric Software."

PLM set the foundation with big benefits including time savings, sustainability, 3D.

To digitalize assortment planning, Wolverine added Centric Visual Assortment Boards that give teams a strategic, visual view of assortments, allowing pivot-table functionality in a fraction of the time it takes to cut and paste heavy digital files. Last, but not least Wolverine is making use of Centric Pricing to inform pricing and assortment strategy, with the ability to look at competitive assortments.

Founded in 1883 on the belief in the possibility of opportunity, Wolverine Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). is one of the world's leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. Through a diverse portfolio of highly recognized brands, our products are designed to empower, engage and inspire our consumers every step of the way.

The Company's portfolio includes Merrell®, Saucony®, Sperry®, Sweaty Betty®, Hush Puppies®, Wolverine®, Chaco®, Bates®, HYTEST®, and Stride Rite®. Wolverine Worldwide is also the global footwear licensee of the popular brands Cat® and Harley-Davidson®. Based in Rockford, Michigan, for more than 130 years, the Company's products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 170 countries and territories.

