Woman-Founded Technology Company, ZENDA, LLC, Adds CTO to Round Out C-Suite of Woman CEO, COO and CTO

Janet Kasdan, a seasoned technology executive with over 30 years of experience pioneering technology innovations, joins ZENDA, LLC at a pivotal moment. Working closely with the firm's founder and CEO, Johanna Hambrose, and COO, Mary Caracappa, Janet will drive the firm's technological advancements and the market introduction of its state-of-the-art AI solutions. With Janet's appointment, ZENDA, LLC contributes to increasing the representation of woman CTOs globally, which currently stands below 10 percent, further fostering gender diversity in technology leadership.

Janet said she was attracted to ZENDA, LLC for several reasons: a desire to leverage new technologies to build differentiating products; a culture that exists on kindness, trust and collaboration; a product whose development is driven by human factors; and a shared ethos of leading by example. She said she made the decision to join ZENDA, LLC because its leadership has true vision, which, in her experience, is the difference between products that are successful and those that are not. It is what she is most excited about.

"We have ambitious plans for ZENDA, LLC this year and we are fortunate to have Janet's breadth of experience to extend our technology offerings," said Johanna Hambrose, CEO, ZENDA, LLC. "Her exceptional talent and innovative approach are exactly what we need to launch our AI platform and transform our vision into reality. This appointment not only reinforces our commitment to technology and innovation but also to advancing gender diversity in the technology industry."

"I look forward to coaching a strong, smart, engaged team with backgrounds and skills that transcend a typical technology profile. It is a given that this unique chemistry will bring our vision to life, creating a tool that will change how people work into the future," said Janet Kasdan, Chief Technology Officer, ZENDA, LLC. "Together, we will break new ground and inspire more women to pursue leadership roles in technology."

ZENDA's CEO, Johanna Hambrose, and COO, Mary Caracappa, take another big step in their goal of creating an inclusive environment in the highest levels of leadership.

ZENDA, LLC, founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York City, is a woman-owned and -led global management consulting firm that specializes in operational efficiency with a novel focus on the human dimension of work for its F1000 clients. ZENDA, LLC drives innovation from an understanding of human behavior, modeling business operations based on direct, scientific observation of the workforce. Operational efficiency is the result of understanding how business truly transpires and not how management hopes it's happening. ZENDA, LLC's visual models become the blueprint for successful transformation projects. ZENDA, LLC has offices in New York, Philadelphia and London. For more information, visit https://www.zendaconsulting.com/ and follow on LinkedIn and Instagram.

