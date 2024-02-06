Woman-Owned IT & Cyber Firm Awarded MWBE Innovation Award at NYS Forum

"Empire State Development proudly recognizes Alpha Ridge with our MWBE Innovation Award for their trailblazing work in IT and cyber security..." Post this

Natasha Bryan, CEO of AlphaRidge, shared her thoughts: "We are thrilled to receive this recognition. It highlights our team's innovative spirit and commitment to delivering exceptional solutions. This award motivates us to continue setting benchmarks in the IT and cybersecurity industry."

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "Empire State Development proudly recognizes AlphaRidge with our MWBE Innovation Award for their trailblazing work in IT and cyber security. This distinction celebrates their dedication and expertise and spotlights the boundless potential of New York's minority- and women-owned businesses to drive innovation across industries and build the economy of the future."

Nearly $3 billion in State contracts were awarded to MWBE firms during the 2023 Fiscal Year, and nearly $29 billion in State contracts have been awarded to MWBEs since 2011. According to ESD and the Governor's office, New York State has achieved the highest MWBE utilization rate in the nation for the past three years in a row.

About AlphaRidge

AlphaRidge is a complete IT services and solutions firm based in New York, New York with presence throughout the United States. AlphaRidge is driven by the conviction that a business's value in technology comes from people.

A global leader in consulting, technology services, and digital transformation, AlphaRidge is at the forefront of innovation, addressing the technological landscape's entire breadth in the evolving world of cloud, digital, and technology platforms. AlphaRidge clients include private and public enterprise. AlphaRidge is MWBE, WBENC, and SBA WOSB certified. AlphaRidge holds a GSA MAS contract under Schedule 70 (Health IT Services).

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development (ESD) is New York's chief economic development agency. The mission of ESD is to promote a vigorous and growing economy, encourage the creation of new job and economic opportunities, increase revenues to the State and its municipalities, and achieve stable and diversified local economies. Through the use of loans, grants, tax credits and other forms of financial assistance, ESD strives to enhance private business investment and growth to spur job creation and support prosperous communities across New York State. ESD is also the primary administrative agency overseeing the New York State Regional Economic Development Councils and the marketing of "I LOVE NY," the State's iconic tourism brand. For more information on Regional Councils and Empire State Development, please visit www.regionalcouncils.ny.gov and www.esd.ny.gov.

About Empire State Development, Division of Minority and Women's Business Development

Empire State Development's (ESD) Division of Minority and Women's Business Development (DMWBD) advocates for equality of economic opportunities for MWBEs and for the elimination of barriers to their participation in state contracts. For over 20 years, the DMWBD has delivered certification and business development services to the MWBE community to ensure they have the tools needed to grow, succeed, and thrive in New York State, and the DMWBD has guided and supported New York State Agencies and Authorities in their efforts to ensure greater inclusion of MWBEs in state contracting opportunities.

