Womanspace Celebrates Its Own Transformation with New Name and Branding: Younity, Together We Are Stronger Than Abuse.

Womanspace, Inc. celebrated the start of the next chapter in its nearly 50-year existence revealing its new identity at a momentous event on November 13 at Trenton Country Club in Ewing, NJ.

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Womanspace, Inc., a local non-profit organization dedicated to preventing abuse, protecting families and transforming victims into survivors, celebrated the start of the next chapter in its nearly 50-year existence revealing its new identity at a momentous event on November 13 at Trenton Country Club in Ewing, NJ.

The invite-only event brought together staff, board members, community leaders, local dignitaries, advocates, victim-survivors and supporters to celebrate the organization's history and introduce its latest evolution to better meet the needs of today's victim- survivors.

After more than a year of careful research, focus groups, interviews and meetings, between the organization's leadership team, board and marketing partner, Imbue Creative, a new name and tagline that embody the spirit of inclusivity and support was created:

YOUNITY. Together we are stronger than abuse.

Board chair Meaghan Cannon said, "As the daughter of one of Womanspace's founding members, I am deeply honored to continue my mother's legacy of compassion, empowerment, and resilience. Today, as we evolve into Younity, I am immensely proud to support this transformation. We are staying true to the mission that was so dear to her heart while embracing a new vision for unity and healing that will strengthen our community for generations to come."

The new brand was unveiled by Nathalie S. Nelson, CEO and President of Younity, formerly Womanspace, and was received with excitement and enthusiasm. During her speech, Nelson honored those who laid the foundation upon which the organization has continued to evolve, including the five women who founded Womanspace —Barbara Boggs Sigmund, Deborah Metzger, Ellen Belknap, Mary Ann Cannon and Valorie Caffee. She also recognized several staff members who have been with the organization for anywhere from 10 years all the way up to 40 years.

"The rebranding of Womanspace is a pivotal moment for us, a chance to expand our legacy and connect with a new generation of survivors and supporters," Nelson says. "We honor the foundation built by our history while stepping into a future that better reflects the strength, diversity and resilience of those we serve. This transformation not only celebrates where we've been but also where we're going as we continue to foster hope and healing for those who need it most."

Board Member Stephen Sigmund said, "My mom started Womanspace almost 50 years ago so women and families had a new path to safety from domestic violence that didn't exist anywhere else in Mercer County. As Womanspace has expanded over the decades to provide that same new path to more and more survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault from all genders and walks of life, it's time for a new name that matches that evolution. Younity represents our expanded mission, bringing people together, survivors and providers alike, to provide new opportunity and new hope."

For the past five decades, Womanspace has provided critical services for thousands of individuals affected by domestic violence and sexual abuse in the Mercer County region. Now, the organization celebrates its own transformation with a new name and brand that reflects the evolving landscape. The name Younity was chosen to underscore the organization's commitment to providing each person affected by abuse regardless of their age, race, gender or orientation with an entire community of people and services they need to stand up to abuse by literally bringing together the words YOU + COMMUNITY with a tagline that ties it all together.

The new brand is designed to reach a more inclusive audience, deepen the organization's impact and empower everyone affected by abuse—ensuring they have what they need to not only survive, but thrive.

"This transformation not only celebrates where we've been but also where we're going as we continue to foster hope and healing for those who need it most," Nelson shares.

The YOUNITY rollout includes a new website—http://www.younitynj.org—signage and other marketing materials.

ABOUT YOUNITY

Founded in 1977, Younity, formerly Womanspace, is a leading nonprofit organization serving the greater Mercer County area and the state of New Jersey by providing a comprehensive array of emergency and follow-up services to individuals and families impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for victim-survivors and their families. Bilingual services and programs include 24/7 crisis intervention, safe, short-term emergency shelter, short and long-term transitional housing, individual counseling and therapeutic support groups for adults and children, court advocacy and the 24/7 crisis hotline 609-394-9000. Younity also operates the 24/7 New Jersey Statewide Domestic Violence Hotline 800-572-SAFE and the NJ Statewide Sexual Violence Hotline 800-601-7200. To learn more about Younity, please visit http://www.younitynj.org.

ABOUT THE CEO

Nathalie Nelson is the CEO and President of Younity, formerly Womanspace, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. With over 12 years at Womanspace, Nathalie has played an instrumental role in the organization's growth, initially as Director of Human Resources and later as one of the key leaders steering the agency through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Known for her collaborative approach and dedication to staff empowerment, she has overseen initiatives that expand services, strengthen community partnerships, and enhance organizational resilience. She has been at the forefront of Womanspace's rebranding initiative, enhancing its legacy and expanding its reach. Nathalie's commitment to creating safe spaces for survivors drives her work, fostering an inclusive environment where all clients can find support, empowerment and hope.

Media Contact

Nathalie Nelson, YOUNITY, (609)-394-0136, [email protected], http://www.younitynj.org/

SOURCE YOUNITY