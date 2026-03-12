Women Are Getting Paid to Shop: Austin Mom Launches New Social Shopping Platform for Women

We built ShopWithMe with a mission to empower women by creating economic opportunities for them to earn income doing what they love. Post this

Through the platform, personal shoppers can post their shopping finds in real time, allowing followers to shop alongside them virtually. Shoppers manage listings, orders, payments, and shipping all in one place using the ShopWithMe app.

For many women, even a few hours of shopping per week can translate into $1,000 or more in additional monthly income.

A Personal Journey That Sparked the Idea.

The idea behind ShopWithMe was born in Silicon Valley.

Its founder, Nara, spent more than a decade working in multinational corporations after earning her MBA degree in Texas. Like many immigrant women, she came to the United States determined to build a better future for her family.

Then a tragic family loss changed everything.

She left the United States temporarily with her newborn baby to be with family abroad, while her husband and two children remained back home. During those difficult months away, she began reflecting on life, purpose, and what truly mattered.

She realized she wanted to pursue something she genuinely loved: fashion, shopping, and helping other women feel confident.

After returning to California, she began working as a personal shopper and stylist, helping women in Silicon Valley discover fashion finds, organize their wardrobes, and build personal style.

Her client base grew quickly.

But scaling the business proved difficult.

"I could only help so many people at once," Nara says.

To stay connected with clients, she created a WhatsApp group where she shared new discoveries from stores. Soon, women began asking her to purchase items they saw in the group.

That small experiment revealed something powerful - women loved shopping together through someone they trusted.

Turning a Passion Into a Platform

Her husband, a technology entrepreneur with experience building scalable platforms, saw the opportunity to turn the idea into something much bigger.

Together, the couple decided to transform the experience into a digital platform that could bring personal shopping to thousands of women.

That platform became ShopWithMe.

The platform allows personal shoppers to discover items in stores, share them instantly with their audiences, communicate with buyers in real time, and manage orders, payments, and shipping in one place.

The platform also uses artificial intelligence to generate product listings, descriptions, and shipping estimates from a single photo.

A New Opportunity for Women

The opportunity comes at a time when millions of women are participating in the gig economy, delivering food, driving, cleaning homes, or taking on other labor-intensive work to support their families.

ShopWithMe offers a different kind of opportunity.

Instead of spending hours driving or juggling multiple side jobs, women can earn income by sharing their shopping discoveries, building online communities, and connecting with others.

Real Stories from the Community

Mariah, a mother of two, previously worked long hours doing cleaning jobs and delivery work.

After joining ShopWithMe, she began sharing products she discovered while shopping at local stores. Today she has more than 120 followers who regularly shop her finds.

"I've always loved finding great deals and helping friends discover things they love," she says. "Now I can do something I enjoy and earn money at the same time."

Another member of the community, Ali, has been a personal shopper for more than five years. Today she trains and mentors younger shoppers, including immigrant women starting new lives in the United States, helping them begin their journeys as personal shoppers.

A Mission to Empower Women.

For the founders, ShopWithMe is more than a technology platform. It is a mission.

"Millions of women already discover amazing products every day while shopping," Nara says. "We built ShopWithMe with a mission to empower women by creating economic opportunities for them to earn income doing what they love"

What began as a small WhatsApp group has now grown into a platform used by thousands of personal shoppers and their communities.

Looking Ahead.

As the platform continues to grow, the founders have begun opening conversations with investors who share their belief in expanding economic opportunities for women. The investment will support the next stage of ShopWithMe's development, including expanded livestreaming capabilities for personal shoppers and scaling the platform using AI.

ShopWithMe's founders are particularly passionate about connecting with investors who support their mission and share their belief in empowering women and expanding economic opportunities for them.

Those interested in learning more about the vision for ShopWithMe or exploring ways to support its growth are welcome to reach the team at [email protected].

Learn more about the ShopWithMe platform at www.shopwithme.me.

Media Contact

Nara, ShopWithMe, 1 7372625099, [email protected], www.shopwithme.me

SOURCE ShopWithMe