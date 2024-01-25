Women-Centered Texas Ad Agency Defies Trend by Expanding to Northern California

"A 2023 study shows that 41.9% of the workforce is comprised of women, yet only three out of ten senior leadership positions are held by women. That's surprising when you consider that over 80% of purchase decisions are made or influenced by women," said Creative Noggin, CEO, Tracy Marlowe. Post this

At the heart of Creative Noggin's ethos is a commitment to empowering women and giving back to the community. Tracy Marlowe, with over 25 years of expertise marketing successful brands, started the agency with a vision to create a flexible, human-centered workplace that supports smart, passionate women in balancing rewarding careers with fulfilling personal lives.

CEO Tracy Marlowe states, "A 2023 study by the World Economic Forum shows that 41.9% of the workforce is comprised of women, yet only three out of ten senior leadership positions are held by women. That's surprising when you consider that over 80% of purchase decisions are made or influenced by women. I think businesses need to acknowledge these facts when they choose their company leaders. I believe that women in business are too often underestimated yet they consistently perform. They are used to juggling it all, after all, when it comes to home, work, family. They simply know how to get things done."

Creative Noggin fosters a female-led culture that nurtures women in business and within their communities. The agency annually donates 5% of its net profit to local causes that empower women. Beneficiaries have included Food Banks, Haven for Hope, WEAVE, Women's Empowerment, Dress for Success, and Family Violence Prevention Services.

The CEO has long been a champion for underserved markets and has partnered with numerous non-profits as well as government organizations to craft laser targeted, human-centered marketing strategies to improve access to education and healthcare services within San Antonio, New York City and, most recently, in Sacramento with their recent work for the Agency on Aging, Area 4.

Tracy has successfully built an agency that not only supports its team members but also contributes to the empowerment of women in the broader community. Creative Noggin's success story is a testament to the effectiveness of a family-first work environment and a culture that values and nurtures its employees.

Creative Noggin's expansion to Sacramento marks a significant step in the agency's journey to reach new horizons and serve a diverse clientele. With a focus on empowering women and giving back to the community, Creative Noggin continues to demonstrate that success in business should always go hand in hand with creating a positive impact on the world.

About Creative Noggin

Founded in 2001 in South Texas, Creative Noggin stands as a trailblazing marketing and advertising agency under the visionary leadership of CEO Tracy Marlowe. Specializing in branding and rebranding, content marketing, digital marketing, website design, public relations, media planning/buying and advertising, Creative Noggin is dedicated to delivering human-centered marketing across a comprehensive range of services. Pioneering remote work since its inception, the agency's innovative approach fosters a collaborative environment that attracts top talent from across the nation. For more information please visit: https://www.creativenoggin.com

