Women for Women International Selects Faircom New York to Lead Direct Mail Fundraising Program

Women for Women International helps women move from crisis to stability and self-sufficiency through a long-term, holistic model that combines social support with skills-building and economic empowerment. Its signature Stronger Women, Stronger Nations program helps women build connections, develop practical skills, and strengthen their voices within their families and communities.

The partnership will support Women for Women International's major fundraising moments and rapid-response appeals as needs arise, guided by strategic planning, donor insights, and measurable results. It will also support the growth and optimization of Stand With Her, Women for Women International's community of monthly supporters who help fund women's participation in the organization's year-long program.

"Women for Women International serves women who have endured the unthinkable and are rebuilding with courage and determination," said Corinne Servily, Founder and President of Faircom New York. "Our focus is to connect donors to that reality with respect and clarity, and to build long-term relationships that sustain this mission in the moments it matters most."

The partnership reflects Faircom's experience supporting global humanitarian and human-rights organizations, with an emphasis on donor-centric strategy, mission-centered storytelling, and sustainable revenue growth.

About Women for Women International

Since 1993, Women for Women International has invested in women survivors of war and conflict, helping them gain skills, resources, and support to rebuild their lives and communities. For more information, visit WomenForWomen.org.

About Faircom New York

Faircom New York partners with nonprofits to grow impact and revenue through integrated fundraising strategy, donor communications, and data-led execution. With deep expertise across direct mail, digital strategy, and campaign development, Faircom helps organizations build donor-centric programs that drive long-term results. For more information, visit FaircomNY.com.

About VeraData

VeraData is the originator of Donor Science™, pioneering the use of AI, machine learning, and behavioral data to help nonprofits acquire more donors and generate more revenue. VeraData blends Donor Science, Creative Science, and Media Science through its partner agencies Teal Media (creative and digital storytelling) and Faircom New York (integrated fundraising strategy and donor communications). With capabilities spanning predictive analytics, creative strategy, direct mail production, and data-driven optimization, VeraData equips mission-driven organizations to turn insights into impact and achieve stronger fundraising results. For more information, visit VeraData.com.

