Women Grow Leadership Summit 2025 Concludes with Renewed Commitment to Advocacy, Equity, and Economic Empowerment

"This summit was more than an event—it was a movement. We gathered here not just to talk about change, but to activate solutions for the challenges we face in business and society. Our voices matter. And together, we will create lasting impact," said Dr. Chanda Macias, CEO of Women Grow. Post this

Throughout the Summit, speakers and attendees addressed some of the most pressing issues facing women today, from access to capital and industry leadership to political disenfranchisement and the ongoing rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Dr. Macias emphasized the urgency of the moment, urging women to take control of their economic futures, support policies that protect their rights, and build generational wealth through business ownership and advocacy.

Women Grow is expanding its efforts to increase political engagement by supporting candidates and initiatives that protect access to cannabis, healthcare, and economic opportunities. The organization is also strengthening its 501(c)(3) efforts to secure funding and grants for women-led businesses and cannabis policy reform. In the coming months, Women Grow will activate in key states ahead of the midterm elections, mobilizing its network to push for legislative change and increased representation. The organization is also forming a task force focused on integrating cannabis into the broader healthcare system, advocating for insurance coverage and equitable access to medical cannabis for patients in need.

Despite the challenges that women in leadership continue to face—including efforts to suppress female voices underscoring the risks of visibility and advocacy—this summit reinforced the strength of the Women Grow community. Attendees left feeling stronger, more connected, and more determined than ever to push forward.

"We are a family. We lift as we climb. We fight for one another," Macias said. "Women Grow is here to ensure that every woman in this industry thrives, has a voice in advocacy, and builds generational wealth. That is our mission, and we will not be silenced."

As Women Grow looks to the future, the focus remains on creating real, lasting change. The summit closed with a challenge to attendees: support and mentor women in business, advocate for cannabis policy reform, take leadership roles in politics and community movements, and leverage the collective power of Women Grow to build a future where women in cannabis and beyond are valued, respected, and economically empowered.

"This is just the beginning," Macias concluded. "We will organize, activate, and build a future where women lead without fear, and we will do it together."

Women Grow: Our Movement

Established on the principles of inclusivity and leadership, Women Grow provides a platform for women to connect, learn, and succeed, fostering an environment where they can lead the future of cannabis. Through events such as the Women Grow Leadership Summit, the organization brings together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and advocates, championing a diverse and equitable cannabis community. For more information, visit WomenGrow.com. Continue the conversation on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, Facebook and Instagram.

