Women in CleanTech & Sustainability Event Sparks Visionary Leadership Dialogue: Change Catalysts Build Trust, Create Psychological Safety & Inspire Authentic Connection

Employees want meaningful work, opportunities to grow, and leaders who value transparency and integrity. Transformational leaders communicate clearly, act authentically and demonstrate respect for employees as partners in the success of the organization. Post this

"Employees want meaningful work, opportunities to grow, and leaders who value transparency and integrity," said Kimberlee Centera. "Transformational leaders communicate clearly, act authentically and demonstrate respect for employees as partners in the success of the organization."

"I've been in business for 36 years and found the WCS coaching session with Kimberlee Centera informative and valuable. I'm glad to have participated and thrilled to be a member of Women in CleanTech & Sustainability. The networking, webinars and in-person events are best in class," remarked Renee Miller, founder, The Miller Group a Pacific Palisades marketing and branding company with an emphasis on sustainability.

"As someone who owns their own company and is always seeking different perspectives, this event was a great opportunity to learn leadership skills that I could implement in my team. The interactive session wherein we learned how to enact empathy and vulnerability during tough discussions is a skill I will be using. Taryn, Akanksha, Kimberlee, and fellow participants did an excellent job. Ally Mathieu from PaintLab created a great ambiance. I felt welcomed and included," remarked Nick Geleta, founder, Hydrology Zodiac Water and beverage sponsor.

Co-creating leadership success means establishing shared expectations and values around how leadership is practiced. It means encouraging dialogue, inviting feedback, and recognizing that leadership growth only occurs through interaction and learning from others. When organizations take this collaborative approach, leadership becomes less about hierarchy and more about collective impact.

About Kimberlee Centera, President & CEO, TerraPro Solutions:

Kimberee Centera is widely recognized for advancing leadership excellence and inclusive leadership across the industries shaping the energy transition. She is a contributor to North American Clean Energy and POWER Magazine, a guest on leading podcasts, and a frequent presenter at global events for renewable energy professionals. She serves on the board of Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy (WRISE), she is a member of Women in Cleantech and Sustainability (WCS), and a mentor for the Women in Wind Global Leadership Program.

TerraPro Solutions, a leading renewable energy project development consultancy, has generated over 24 GWs in solar, wind, and energy storage. With a total financed value of over $25 billion, TerraPro Solutions is a top development consultancy in the renewables market.

About Women in Cleantech & Sustainability (WCS):

Women in Cleantech & Sustainability is a nonprofit professional organization dedicated to accelerating the advancement of women across the green economy through programming, mentorship, and community engagement.

Media Contact

Annemarie Osborne, TerraPro Solutions, 949.237.2906, [email protected], https://terraprosolutions.com/

Trish Pinnella, Women in Cleantech & Sustainability, 408.300.2120, [email protected], https://www.womenincleantechsustainability.org/

SOURCE TerraPro Solutions