Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) Announces 2024 Conference Keynotes

Lisa Einstein will open the conference with insights from her tenure as Senior Advisor for Artificial Intelligence at CISA. Her session, "Embodying Trustworthiness: Lessons from AI for Women in Cybersecurity," will weave together her experiences from Stanford to the Peace Corps, showcasing the importance of trust in technology and leadership.

Kimberly Becan of Fortinet will share her journey in "From Code to Command: Navigating the Journey from Network Systems Programmer to Product Marketing Leader in Cybersecurity," an exploration of the transformative power of leadership and innovation in the cybersecurity landscape.

Morgan Adamski from the NSA takes the stage with "Bringing Unique Perspectives to National Security," reflecting on her role as Director of NSA's Cybersecurity Collaboration Center and emphasizing the impact of diverse viewpoints in national cyber defense strategies.

Esmeralda Iyescas, a WiCyS alumni and current software developer at Collins Aerospace, offers a personal narrative in "From WiCyS Student to RTX Leader: My Career Journey," underscoring the profound influence of WiCyS in shaping the careers of women in the field.

Deborah Frincke, returning to where she first spoke in 2014, delivers the "10th Anniversary Keynote" at WiCyS 2024. With her extensive background at Sandia National Laboratories, the NSA, and within the U.S. Intelligence Community, Frincke will explore the dynamic evolution of women in cybersecurity.

WiCyS 2024 remains the cornerstone event for women and allies in cybersecurity from academia, research, government, and industry, committed to building a community that supports and promotes women in a dynamic and essential field.

Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is a nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj through a National Science Foundation grant given to Tennessee Tech University in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities, trainings, events, and resources for its community and members. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Akamai Technologies, Amazon, AT&T Cybersecurity, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Ford Motor Company, Google, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Optum, Sandia National Laboratories, SentinelOne. Tier 2: Accenture, Adobe, DeVry University, Intel, JPMorgan Chase & Co., McKesson, MITRE, Motorola Solutions, Navy Federal Credit Union, Workday. To partner, visit http://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/

