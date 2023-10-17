Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) call for proposals for its 10th anniversary conference

Once again, the WiCyS conference will demonstrate a beautiful tapestry of programming from a diverse group of talents showcasing their knowledge, experiences and best practices with emerging technology and topics in the field of cybersecurity. Tweet this

Individuals, organizations and companies can submit multiple proposals in one of five tracks:

Technical Skill Building: technical skill development in all areas of cybersecurity

Education and Workforce Development: all levels of cybersecurity education and training programs

Research and Innovation: includes research, entrepreneurship, and trends in emerging technologies

Career Advancement: includes hiring, leadership, career development/growth, internships, apprenticeships

Community EcoSystem and Outreach: includes collaborations/partnerships and diversity, equality, inclusion & accessibility (DEIA) efforts

These sessions can be Birds-of-a-Feather (informal discussions), lightning talks, panels, presentations, workshops or student research posters.

"Once again, the WiCyS conference will demonstrate a beautiful tapestry of programming from a diverse group of talents showcasing their knowledge, experiences and best practices with emerging technology and topics in the field of cybersecurity," said Dr. Ambareen Siraj, WiCyS founder and conference program chair. "We are hoping that the 10-year anniversary of this beloved conference will draw an abundance of participation from the community."

Each accepted proposal will receive one complimentary registration. One student per research poster will receive a scholarship to attend. Submissions are due Nov. 6, and accepted proposals will be notified on Dec.18. For more information, visit http://www.wicys.org/events/wicys-2024/call-for-proposals/.

Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is a nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj through a National Science Foundation grant given to Tennessee Tech University in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities, trainings, events, and resources for its community and members. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Akamai Technologies, Amazon, AT&T Cybersecurity, Battelle, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Ford Motor Company, Fortinet, Google, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Optum, Sandia National Laboratories, SentinelOne. Tier 2: Accenture, Aristocrat, Dell Technologies, DeVry University, Intel, JPMorgan Chase & Co., LinkedIn, McKesson, Navy Federal Credit Union, NCC Group, Nike, Workday, Yubico Inc. To partner, visit http://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.

Media Contact

Lynn Dohm, Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS), 815-530-7307, [email protected], https://www.wicys.org/

SOURCE Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS)