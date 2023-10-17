Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) call for proposals for its 10th anniversary conference

Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is hosting its technical conference April 11 to 13 in Nashville, Tennessee, and looking for participants to present and share their cybersecurity knowledge and skill set.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is hosting its technical conference April 11 to 13 in Nashville, Tennessee, and looking for participants to present and share their cybersecurity knowledge and skill set.
At this annual technical conference, contributors showcase their expertise, skills and talents on a global stage to encourage more women and minorities to join or advance their career in the cybersecurity field. WiCyS works to fill the cybersecurity workforce shortage through various avenues to recruit, retain and advance women.
Individuals, organizations and companies can submit multiple proposals in one of five tracks:
- Technical Skill Building: technical skill development in all areas of cybersecurity
- Education and Workforce Development: all levels of cybersecurity education and training programs
- Research and Innovation: includes research, entrepreneurship, and trends in emerging technologies
- Career Advancement: includes hiring, leadership, career development/growth, internships, apprenticeships
- Community EcoSystem and Outreach: includes collaborations/partnerships and diversity, equality, inclusion & accessibility (DEIA) efforts
These sessions can be Birds-of-a-Feather (informal discussions), lightning talks, panels, presentations, workshops or student research posters.
"Once again, the WiCyS conference will demonstrate a beautiful tapestry of programming from a diverse group of talents showcasing their knowledge, experiences and best practices with emerging technology and topics in the field of cybersecurity," said Dr. Ambareen Siraj, WiCyS founder and conference program chair. "We are hoping that the 10-year anniversary of this beloved conference will draw an abundance of participation from the community."
Each accepted proposal will receive one complimentary registration. One student per research poster will receive a scholarship to attend. Submissions are due Nov. 6, and accepted proposals will be notified on Dec.18. For more information, visit http://www.wicys.org/events/wicys-2024/call-for-proposals/.
Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is a nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj through a National Science Foundation grant given to Tennessee Tech University in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities, trainings, events, and resources for its community and members. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Akamai Technologies, Amazon, AT&T Cybersecurity, Battelle, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Ford Motor Company, Fortinet, Google, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Optum, Sandia National Laboratories, SentinelOne. Tier 2: Accenture, Aristocrat, Dell Technologies, DeVry University, Intel, JPMorgan Chase & Co., LinkedIn, McKesson, Navy Federal Credit Union, NCC Group, Nike, Workday, Yubico Inc. To partner, visit http://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.
Media Contact
Lynn Dohm, Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS), 815-530-7307, [email protected], https://www.wicys.org/
SOURCE Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS)
