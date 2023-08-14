Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) hosting Fifth Annual Virtual Career Fair

WiCyS is about creating accessibility and opportunities for cybersecurity education and career pathways. The Virtual Career Fair plays a vital role in building a strong gender-balanced cybersecurity workforce. Tweet this

WiCyS is dedicated to recruiting, retaining and advancing women within the cybersecurity field, which is an important goal of this event. Forty WiCyS strategic partners are participating in the fair, including eight Tier 1 strategic partners: Akamai Technologies, Cisco, Amazon, Carnegie Mellon University Software Engineering Institute, Sandia National Laboratories, Lockheed Martin, Fortinet and Bloomberg LP.

WiCyS members should update resumes and profiles on the Job Board++. Anyone who is not yet a WiCyS member can become one to reap the benefits of the fair, skill development training programs, scholarships, grants and more.

To become a WiCyS member, visit http://www.wicys.org/benefits/. For more information on the virtual fair, visit http://www.wicys.org/events/virtual-career-fair-2023/.

About WiCyS:

Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is a nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj from Tennessee Tech University through a National Science Foundation grant in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities, trainings, events, and resources for its members. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Akamai Technologies, Amazon, AT&T Cybersecurity, Battelle, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Ford Motor Company, Fortinet, Google, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Optum, Sandia National Laboratories, SentinelOne. Tier 2: Aristocrat, DeVry University, Intel, JPMorgan Chase & Co., LinkedIn, McKesson, NCC Group, Navy Federal Credit Union, Nike, Workday, Yubico Inc. To partner, visit http://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.

