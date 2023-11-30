Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) to continue "Measuring Inclusion" workshops

Having this data is important for us as a nonprofit to open up the conversation within the industry to help them overcome these barriers for women on their teams and be intentional on their initiatives to ensure the results achieve the success they are seeking. Post this

The State of Inclusion study seeks to identify adverse workplace experiences contributing to an overall sense of exclusion among women and underrepresented individuals. These experiences significantly impact satisfaction levels, productivity and retention. To expand on the preliminary findings of this study, WiCyS encourages all members of the workforce, including men, women and allies, to participate in any one of the eight hour-long workshops scheduled for December 5-8.

"The pioneering study results were fascinating," states Lynn Dohm, WiCyS executive director. "We pinpointed women experiencing a glass ceiling at around six years within an organization. Additionally, we identified that 57% of women experienced 'career growth and advancement' as a strong contributor to their experiences of exclusion. Having this data is important for us as a nonprofit to open up the conversation within the industry to help them overcome these barriers for women on their teams and be intentional on their initiatives to ensure the results achieve the success they are seeking."

"All participants in our workshops, regardless of identity or professional characteristics, enjoy learning about the value of measuring inclusion, and how a focus on inclusion can benefit everyone without creating the backlash that has been associated with other DEI initiatives," says Aleria chief scientist Paolo Gaudiano. "Participating in the optional, confidential interactive activity also contributes to our benchmark study and ensures that everyone's voice is heard."

All individuals, regardless of identity, employed in a cyber company or a cybersecurity-related role in any business type—consultants, entrepreneurs, teachers or students—are encouraged to participate. Secure your spot today and register for one of eight available workshops conducted between Dec. 5 and 8 at http://www.wicys.org/initiatives/wicys-state-of-inclusion/.

