Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) to Host Virtual Career Fair on September 25, 2024

We are committed to empowering women in cybersecurity by providing them with the resources, opportunities, and connections they need to thrive in this ever-evolving field. The Virtual Career Fair is more than just a job fair—it's a vital platform for building a diverse and inclusive workforce. Post this

"At WiCyS, we are committed to empowering women in cybersecurity by providing them with the resources, opportunities, and connections they need to thrive in this ever-evolving field. The Virtual Career Fair is more than just a job fair—it's a vital platform for building a diverse and inclusive workforce. Our Strategic Partners are eager to connect with talented individuals who bring unique perspectives and skills to the table. We are proud to facilitate these connections and continue our mission to support and advance women in cybersecurity across all levels of their careers," said Lynn Dohm, Executive Director of WiCyS.

WiCyS is dedicated to recruiting, retaining, and advancing women within the cybersecurity field, which is an important goal of this event. Thirty-one WiCyS strategic partners are participating in the fair, including nine Tier 1 strategic partners: Akamai Technologies, Amazon, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Ford Motor Company, Lockheed Martin, Optum, Sandia National Laboratories, and SentinelOne.

WiCyS members should update their resumes and profiles on Job Board++ to prepare for the event. Those who are not yet WiCyS members can join here to take advantage of the Virtual Career Fair, along with other membership benefits such as skill development training programs, scholarships, grants, and more.

To become a WiCyS member, visit https://www.wicys.org/benefits/. To learn more about the Virtual Career Fair, visit https://www.wicys.org/events/virtual-career-fair-2024/.

About WiCyS

Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is a nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj through a National Science Foundation grant given to Tennessee Tech University in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities, trainings, events and resources for its community and members. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Akamai Technologies, Amazon, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Ford Motor Company, Google, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Optum, Sandia National Laboratories, SentinelOne. Tier 2: Accenture, Adobe, DeVry University, JPMorgan Chase & Co., MITRE, Motorola Solutions, Navy Federal Credit Union, Workday. To partner, visit http://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.

Media Contact

Lynn Dohm, Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS), 815-530-7307, [email protected], https://www.wicys.org

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS)