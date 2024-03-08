Women in Gen AI Launches Leadership Development Initiative on International Women's Day

Through our leadership development initiative, we are committed to supporting women in Generative AI and ensuring that they have a seat at the table as this field continues to evolve. Post this

"We are thrilled to launch our leadership development initiative on International Women's Day, a day that celebrates the achievements of women and recognizes the ongoing efforts towards gender equality," said Tatyana Kanzaveli, Founder and CEO of Women in Gen AI. "Our program is designed to equip women in Generative AI with the skills and support they need to succeed as leaders and contribute to the growth and innovation of this transformative field."

The initiative includes a range of programs and resources, including:

A mentorship program that connects women in Generative AI with experienced industry leaders who can offer guidance and support.

Networking events that bring together women in Generative AI, providing opportunities for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and community-building.

Educational resources, such as workshops, webinars, and online courses, that equip women with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed as leaders in Generative AI.

Access to job opportunities and career advancement support, helping women navigate the job market and achieve their professional goals.

By promoting women's leadership in Generative AI, the initiative aims to drive innovation and progress in the field, while also creating a more diverse and inclusive industry.

"Generative AI has the potential to transform our world in countless ways, but its development and deployment must be guided by diverse perspectives and experiences," said Tatyana. "Through our leadership development initiative, we are committed to supporting women in Generative AI and ensuring that they have a seat at the table as this field continues to evolve."

About Women in Gen AI

Women in Gen AI is a social enterprise dedicated to advancing women in the field of Generative AI. The organization provides mentorship, networking opportunities, and educational resources to help women succeed as leaders in this rapidly evolving field. Women in Gen AI is committed to promoting diversity, inclusion, and innovation in Generative AI and supporting women in the industry every step of the way.

