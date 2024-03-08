Women In Pharmaceuticals: Woman-Owned Lavior is Bringing Affordable, Natural Solutions to Those Living With Diabetes

Lavior Pharma, WBENC Certified, led by co-founder Anabelle Savion, is a game-changer in developing diabetic skin treatments.

MIAMI, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lavior Pharma, co-founded by Anabelle Savion, announced its recent WBENC Certification as a women-owned business. A pioneer in the field of all-natural, over-the-counter diabetes treatment, the brand provides safe, affordable, and accessible solutions for the millions who are diagnosed with the disease.

The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is a leading non-profit organization helping women-owned businesses thrive. A commitment to thriving and leading one's best life is at the heart of Lavior's product line. Backed by over 13 years of research and clinical trials, the products deliver proven clinical safety and efficacy, consistently exceeding expectations.

"With March being Women's History Month, it's an appropriate time to recognize how women are affected by diabetes and its role in their lives," said Savion. "At Lavior, we have a research team helping us continue our long-standing commitment to harnessing the power of nature to heal skin with treatments for everyone, especially since taking care of one's skin is of the utmost importance for people with diabetes. Lavior is paving the way for a healthier, happier future for all. We are extremely grateful for the support from the WBENC."

In the U.S., approximately 15 million women have diabetes or about one in every nine adult women. Common side effects include ulcers, abrasions, lacerations, and skin irritations.

Lavior identified the Inula AGS-RIED botanical, a unique plant species with remarkable anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, antioxidant and anti-fungal capabilities. It led to the formulation of effective products designed to heal wounds, not just manage them, such as the Diabetic Hydrogel Wound Dressing and its endorsement from the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and their Better Choices for Life program.

Savion has helped break the glass ceiling by being a female leader in the healthcare field, empowering her team to achieve groundbreaking work and illustrating the significance of gender diversity in the field.

Lavior products are available at Walmart and on Walmart.com for less than $20 for a 30-day supply, making them accessible and affordable to a wide demographic. For more information, visit www.lavior.com.

About Lavior Pharma:

Lavior Pharma is the only company exclusively dedicated to the therapeutic diabetes skincare market. The Lavior skincare product line soothes and heals some of the most widespread and challenging skin problems – diabetic ulcers, wounds, burns, eczema/atopic dermatitis, bacterial and fungal infections, skin irritations and cracked skin. Lavior's line of products is based on the proven efficacy of the Inula AGS RIED botanical species. They are developed using the highest quality, pharmaceutical-grade ingredients, manufactured and tested to deliver safe, effective and compliant products. Backed by over 13 years of extensive research and clinical trials, proven clinical safety and efficacy, they consistently outperform conventional treatments. Lavior is Woman-Owned Certified by WBENC.

