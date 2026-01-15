Women in Revenue Appoints Dr. Virginia Santy as Executive Director, Announces Strategic Partnership with AI Circles to Advance Women's AI Expertise

"Women are 57% of the professional workforce and earn the majority of bachelor's and advanced degrees, yet they remain underrepresented in revenue-generating leadership roles. This simply does not make economic sense," said Santy. Post this

Santy brings a unique combination of academic rigor, entrepreneurial passion and corporate leadership to WIR. As a renowned researcher and strategist, she has dedicated her career to advancing women's economic well-being and leadership through systemic change. Her work has spanned academia, where she conducted award-winning research on women in leadership and workplace equity; entrepreneurship, as co-founder of Women in Kind, Colorado's first coworking space designed specifically for women; and corporate leadership at Deloitte, where she served as Communication Lead for Clients and Market Brand Eminence and Communication & Engagement Lead in the Office of the CEO.

"Women are 57% of the professional workforce and earn the majority of bachelor's and advanced degrees, yet they remain underrepresented in revenue-generating leadership roles. This simply does not make economic sense," said Santy. "Companies that want to grow in 2026 must recognize that women are not simply a viable source of human capital—they are human capital. As we celebrate National Mentoring Month this January, I'm honored to lead Women in Revenue's commitment to mentoring and sponsorship—ensuring women have access to the connections, training, and strategic insight they need to drive business growth."

Preparing Women for the AI Economy

Understanding that knowledge is power, Santy's first order of business has been forging a strategic partnership with AI Circles, an organization dedicated to helping individuals thrive in the AI economy.

This partnership addresses a critical challenge: women are disproportionately at risk of AI job displacement. Rather than accepting this reality, WIR and AI Circles have come together to help women reframe the question from "how can I best use AI?" to "how can women capitalize on AI as a force for economic growth?"

"The future belongs to those who prepare for it," Ginna added. "We're not interested in helping women adapt to displacement—we're focused on positioning them as leaders in the AI economy."

"I've experienced first-hand Ginna's commitment and passion for advocating for and mentoring women in business. During our time working together, she has consistently demonstrated a thoughtful, grounded leadership style that balances data, vision and a human-first perspective to build strong, deep connections," said Marissa Barcza, Vice President, Go-to-Market Growth, FluentStream. "As she steps into the Executive Director role, I am confident she will lead Women in Revenue in shaping a bold future for women and our collective economic impact, while inspiring women to secure the seat at the table we rightfully deserve."

Where others miss the mark, WIR shines

The data is clear: companies with women in leadership roles see improved culture, stronger innovation, and better financial performance. Yet many organizations still treat women's advancement as a "nice to have" rather than a business imperative. For nearly a decade, WIR has provided women with professional development and community. Its flagship Mentorship and Speakers Programs offer women services they often do not receive from their places of work.

With more than 9,000 members across the U.S., WIR deeply understands the nuances associated with women's career growth. Where mainstream articles and reports make generalizations about trends, WIR goes deeper by explaining why it matters, resulting in more actionable and qualitative insights for women seeking growth and the companies that employ them.

About Women in Revenue

Women in Revenue (WIR) is a 501(c)(3)non-profit organization that empowers and elevates women working in marketing, sales and customer success with the ultimate goal of workplace equity. With a community of 9,000+ members, WIR fosters growth through mentorship, networking, and professional development to help women advance their careers. WIR is supported by funding partner Tiger Global Impact Ventures and esteemed sponsors including Norwest, Zendesk, Closed Loop, Apollo.io, Metavent and others. For more information or to become a WIR member, go to: https://womeninrevenue.org

Media Contact

Tracey Sheehy, Women in Revenue, 1 9087054596, [email protected], https://womeninrevenue.org/

SOURCE Women in Revenue