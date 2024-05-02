Women in Science Camp for Girls in South Asia Aims to End Gender Gap in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math Fields

"This camp embodies our collective commitment to engaging young women in STEAM and equipping them with the skills and confidence to thrive in this rapidly evolving era of science and technology." Melissa Kilby, CEO of Girl Up. Post this

"We are thrilled to bring the WiSci Girls' STEAM Camp to India, providing these bold, brilliant girls from South Asia with a new platform to explore their passion in STEAM," said Melissa Kilby, CEO of Girl Up. "This camp embodies our collective commitment to engaging young women in STEAM and equipping them with the skills and confidence to thrive in this rapidly evolving era of science and technology."

The camp curriculum will cover a comprehensive range of STEAM topics, including climate science, women's representation in aviation and more. Campers will have the chance to interact with leading entrepreneurs, changemakers, and role models in STEAM, gaining guidance in career pathways and building lasting cross-cultural connections with girls around the region.

"We're excited to support the WiSci South Asia Girls' STEAM Camp and provide women and girls across South Asia and the US access to in-demand science and technology skills," said Karan Bhatia, Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Policy at Google. "Through this program, talented Google employees will lead trainings to inspire and prepare the next generation of female leaders to pursue STEAM careers."

The WiSci Girls' STEAM camp is part of the U.S. government's collaborative efforts to advance gender equality and promote STEAM education worldwide. By providing adolescent girls with transferable leadership tools and training, these camps strive for participants to realize their full potential in becoming leaders in their communities—not just in STEAM but in all disciplines.

"We believe that investing in girls' education and leadership development is key to unlocking their full potential and driving economic empowerment in communities globally," said Dorothy McAuliffe, Special Representative for Global Partnerships at the U.S. Department of State. "We are proud to partner with Girl Up to support this impactful initiative."

Since 2015, more than 1,100 girls and youth allies from 34 countries have been successfully trained at WiSci STEAM Camps around the world, channeling their week-long experiences into creating lifelong positive impact in the world.

For more information about these global WiSci Girls' STEAM Camps, visit GirlUp.org/WiSci.

About Girl Up

Girl Up is a girl-centered leadership development initiative working to advance gender justice worldwide. We believe that when girls and women are in positions of leadership, they work to create a more just and equitable world for everyone. Founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2010, Girl Up operates a global network of regional affiliates and serves 270,000 girls and youth leaders in 155 countries.

About Google

Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Google Cloud, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.

About TE Connectivity Foundation

The TE Connectivity Foundation is the corporate foundation of TE Connectivity and is committed to connecting and strengthening global communities through access to technology and engineering for all, with a focus on women and underserved populations.

