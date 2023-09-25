Women In Technology Announce Cisco as Title Sponsor & Innova Solutions as Presenting Sponsor for the 2023 WIT Awards Gala

"We could not be more proud to be the WIT Awards Title Sponsor for the second year in a row. At Cisco, we live our purpose to Power an Inclusive Future for All—and that includes the incredible technical talent we have right here in the city of Atlanta," Kanyatta Walker, Vice President at Cisco IT Tweet this

"We could not be more proud to be the Women of the Year Awards Title Sponsor for the second year in a row. At Cisco, we live our purpose to Power an Inclusive Future for All—and that includes the incredible technical talent we have right here in the city of Atlanta," says Kanyatta Walker, Vice President at Cisco IT and WIT Board Member. "Last year, we opened the doors of a new, state-of-the-art Cisco technology research and development hub in the heart of Atlanta, and are fully committed to our continued journey in diversifying our workforce, building a more inclusive talent pipeline, and offering family-sustaining wages to support women wanting to pursue careers in S.T.E.A.M."

"The unwavering dedication of the Cisco organization to forging future opportunities for women across the entire spectrum of S.T.E.A.M is nothing short of inspiring. We are thrilled to have them return as our Title Sponsor for the 2023 Women of the Year Awards Gala," remarked Penny Collins, President and CEO of WIT.

For the second consecutive year, Women In Technology is privileged to welcome Innova Solutions, a global digital transformation solutions provider, as the Presenting Sponsor of the Awards Gala.

"Empowering the Innovators of tomorrow is not just an aspiration, but rather a commitment that Innova Solutions is honored to share with Women in Technology. Through the Innova Foundation, we have directed a significant investment towards providing scholarships and technology to girls and women pursuing higher education," said Raj Sardana, CEO of Innova Solutions. "As a proud Presenting Sponsor of this year's WIT Awards and a long-standing partner of the organization, we are dedicated to paving a brighter path forward for women in S.T.E.A.M, 'from the classroom to the boardroom."

"Innova Solutions is making a tangible impact on the journey of girls and women in S.T.E.A.M, and we are privileged to join hands with them as our Presenting Sponsor for the 23rd Annual WIT Awards Gala," affirmed Collins.

The Women of the Year Awards in S.T.E.A.M Gala gathers top Georgia companies at the forefront of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (S.T.E.A.M) industries to recognize and announce the Women of the Year – women who demonstrate leadership and vision in business and who make a difference in our community. Additionally, we celebrate a special high school girl as the Girl of The Year, a WIT College Club with our Campus Club of the Year Award, and a single mom with our Single Mother of The Year Award.

The 2023 Women of the Year Awards in S.T.E.A.M Gala will be held on Friday, October 13, 2023, starting with a VIP Reception from 5:00pm - 7:00pm and WIT Awards program from 7:45 - 9:00pm where all winners of each category will be announced.

Interested in becoming a sponsor of the WIT Awards Gala? Sponsorship opportunities are available for purchase online, visit: bit.ly/WITAwardsSponsor

Available sponsorship opportunities include:

Photobooth Sponsor: $10,000, Live Event Social Media Sponsor: $10,000, Table Sponsor: $5,000 and more!

*Only a few exclusive sponsorship opportunities remain!

Individual and VIP Tickets to attend the event are available for purchase online, visit: https://e.givesmart.com/events/wGe/

For questions about sponsorship, contact Kyle Ross at [email protected] or by phone at 470-222-8413. More information can be found at: https://mywit.org/events/women-in-technology-awards/

About Cisco

Cisco (Nasdaq: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more at https://newsroom.cisco.com/ and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

About Innova Solutions

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Atlanta (Duluth), Georgia, Innova Solutions employs over 50,000 professionals worldwide and reports an annual revenue approaching $3 billion. Through global delivery centers across North America, Asia, and Europe, Innova delivers strategic technology and business transformation solutions to its clients, enabling them to operate as leaders within their fields. To learn more about us, visit our website, https://www.innovasolutions.com/, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Women In Technology (WIT)

Women In Technology (WIT) empowers girls and women to excel in Science, Technology, Engineering, The Arts, and Math (S.T.E.A.M) from the classroom to the boardroom. We do this by providing female students in middle school, high school, and college with education, exposure and experience. By sharing the stories of successful professionals across the S.T.E.A.M fields, we encourage all generations of girls and women to write their future. Today, WIT has over 18,000 members in Georgia, 48,000 members worldwide and our team of more than 250 volunteers deliver professional development and networking opportunities to each of our professionals and programs at no charge to more than 3,000 students. WIT is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and we are committed to making Georgia the state with the highest percentage of women in the S.T.E.A.M workforce by partnering with our community to provide opportunities that champion women throughout their education and career.

