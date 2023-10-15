Women in Technology (WIT) Announces Winners of the 2023 Women of the Year Awards in S.T.E.A.M

Women in Technology (WIT) announced the winners of its' 2023 Women of the Year Awards in S.T.E.A.M at their Gala held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, October 13th.
ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WIT Awards celebrates women and men in S.T.E.A.M who live in the state of Georgia for their accomplishments as leaders in business, visionaries, and women who make a difference in their communities. Additionally, a special high school girl is recognized as the Girl of The Year, a campus club as the Campus Club of the Year Award, and a single mom with the Single Mother of The Year Award.
"It is an honor to be supported by companies that are major proponents of diversity and inclusion, who also align with our mission to empower girls and women to excel in STEAM," said Penny Collins, WIT President & CEO "The energy on the field at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium last night was unbelievable as we honored more than 10 leaders for doing their part to empower S.T.E.A.M in their workplaces, communities and schools."
One winner from each of the following categories was selected and announced at this event:
Woman of the Year in Science Winner:
Leila Barkhadle
Compliance Sr. Director at Equifax
Woman of the Year in Technology Winner:
Kate Mandrell
Executive Vice President at NCR
Woman of the Year in Engineering Winner:
Jasmine Grant
SVP, Head of Treasury Technology at Truist
Woman of the Year Arts Winner:
Denise Nicole Francis
Product Design Lead at Salesforce
Woman of the Year Mathematics Winner:
Susan Twadell
AVP, Enterprise Data Management & Enablement at Cox Automotive
Woman of the Year S.T.E.A.M Education Winner:
Hannah Oldham
Mathematics Educator & STEM Scholar Academy Coordinator at Sprayberry High School
Woman to Watch Winner:
Trina L. Hill
SVP, Technology Consumer Bank & Finance at Synchrony
Build Her Up Winner:
Scott Reynolds
IT Manager at Synovus
Single Mother of the Year Winner:
Shatara Davis
Girl of the Year Winner:
Zareenah Ahmed
Walton High School
Campus Club of the Year Winner:
Gwinnett Technical College
Volunteer of the Year Winner:
Ashley Russell
Key Account Manager at Pyramid Consulting
The Single Mother of the Year, sponsored by RNDC and Verizon Wireless. Shatara Davis will receive a $10,000 scholarship.
The Girl of the Year, Zareenah Ahmed, will be receiving a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by State Farm.
The Campus Club of the Year, Gwinnett Technical College, will be receiving a $10,000 scholarship sponsored by ADP and The Coca-Cola Company.
"With the conclusion of our final signature event of the year, we are excited to shift our focus to planning programs and events that will continue to educate, uplift, and inspire women from the classroom to the boardroom," said Collins.
About Women In Technology (WIT)
Women in Technology (WIT) empowers and educates women and girls about opportunities in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) from the classroom to the boardroom. We do this by providing our community with education, exposure and experience. By sharing the stories of successful professionals across the STEAM fields, we encourage all generations of girls and women to write their future.
Today, WIT has over 25,000 members in Georgia, 48,000 members worldwide and our team of more than 250 volunteers deliver professional development and networking opportunities to each of our professionals and programs at no charge to more than 4,000 students. WIT is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and we are committed to making Georgia the state with the highest percentage of women in the STEAM workforce by partnering with our community to provide opportunities that champion women throughout their education and career.
Media Contact
Paula Bolton, Women In Technology, 7703774539, [email protected], mywit.org
SOURCE Women In Technology
