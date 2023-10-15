Women in Technology (WIT) Announces Winners of the 2023 Women of the Year Awards in S.T.E.A.M

"The energy on the field at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium last night was unbelievable as we honored more than 10 leaders for doing their part to empower S.T.E.A.M in their workplaces, communities and schools." - Penny Collins, WIT President & CEO Tweet this

One winner from each of the following categories was selected and announced at this event:

Woman of the Year in Science Winner:

Leila Barkhadle

Compliance Sr. Director at Equifax

Woman of the Year in Technology Winner:

Kate Mandrell

Executive Vice President at NCR

Woman of the Year in Engineering Winner:

Jasmine Grant

SVP, Head of Treasury Technology at Truist

Woman of the Year Arts Winner:

Denise Nicole Francis

Product Design Lead at Salesforce

Woman of the Year Mathematics Winner:

Susan Twadell

AVP, Enterprise Data Management & Enablement at Cox Automotive

Woman of the Year S.T.E.A.M Education Winner:

Hannah Oldham

Mathematics Educator & STEM Scholar Academy Coordinator at Sprayberry High School

Woman to Watch Winner:

Trina L. Hill

SVP, Technology Consumer Bank & Finance at Synchrony

Build Her Up Winner:

Scott Reynolds

IT Manager at Synovus

Single Mother of the Year Winner:

Shatara Davis

Girl of the Year Winner:

Zareenah Ahmed

Walton High School

Campus Club of the Year Winner:

Gwinnett Technical College

Volunteer of the Year Winner:

Ashley Russell

Key Account Manager at Pyramid Consulting

The Single Mother of the Year, sponsored by RNDC and Verizon Wireless. Shatara Davis will receive a $10,000 scholarship.

The Girl of the Year, Zareenah Ahmed, will be receiving a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by State Farm.

The Campus Club of the Year, Gwinnett Technical College, will be receiving a $10,000 scholarship sponsored by ADP and The Coca-Cola Company.

"With the conclusion of our final signature event of the year, we are excited to shift our focus to planning programs and events that will continue to educate, uplift, and inspire women from the classroom to the boardroom," said Collins.

About Women In Technology (WIT)

Women in Technology (WIT) empowers and educates women and girls about opportunities in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) from the classroom to the boardroom. We do this by providing our community with education, exposure and experience. By sharing the stories of successful professionals across the STEAM fields, we encourage all generations of girls and women to write their future.

Today, WIT has over 25,000 members in Georgia, 48,000 members worldwide and our team of more than 250 volunteers deliver professional development and networking opportunities to each of our professionals and programs at no charge to more than 4,000 students. WIT is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and we are committed to making Georgia the state with the highest percentage of women in the STEAM workforce by partnering with our community to provide opportunities that champion women throughout their education and career.

