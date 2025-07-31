Women in Timber Event Raises Money to Support Girls Build® in Portland

Popular women's reception at the International Mass Timber Conference helps build the future of Portland, Oregon, by encouraging young women to learn the construction trades.
PORTLAND, Ore., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2025 International Mass Timber Conference held in Portland, Oregon, March 25–27, hosted the third annual Women in Timber Power Hour with a record attendance of over 500. What may be the world's largest gathering of women working in the timber industry, Women in Timber is a free event that's produced through the generosity of the sponsors who support it each year. A portion of the funds raised from the event are donated to a like-minded organization to continue to champion women in the industry. In 2025, Women in Timber was able to donate $3,500 to Girls Build®, a local Portland nonprofit that inspires curiosity and confidence in girls through the world of building.
Girls Build offers programming for girls for girls 8–15 years, teaching the basics of carpentry, electrical, plumbing, roofing, painting, auto and bike mechanics, sheet metal, and more via summer camps and after-school workshops. A majority of participants attend on scholarships. Free programming is available to any child involved in the foster care system — summer camps, after school programming, weekend programming, and spring break camps. The organization welcomes girls from all over the state to their programming, and make sure that money is not a barrier for any girl wanting to access programs.
"We are very proud of the service our program offers to young girls throughout the Portland area," stated Katie Hughes, executive director of Girls Build. "It is only through the generous support of groups like Women in Timber and the International Mass Timber Conference that we are able to provide these services."
Whitney Geier, the founder of Women in Timber and director of marketing at Skanska, commented, "Women in Timber actively promotes women in forest industry careers through networking events. We are also excited to be able to support other groups like Girls Build who seek to empower young women and introduce them to potential careers in the trades."
The International Mass Timber Conference, owned and produced by Trifecta Collective and co-produced by WoodWorks, is the world's largest gathering of mass timber professionals — including designers and architects, builders, mass timber producers, and developers. The 2026 conference will celebrate its 10th anniversary March 31–April 2 at the Oregon Convention Center. The 2026 Women in Timber Power Hour will take place Thursday, April 2, from 9:15 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on the exhibit hall floor.
