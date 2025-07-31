Women in Timber Event Raises Money to Support Girls Build® in Portland

"Women in Timber actively promotes women in forest industry careers through networking events. We are also excited to be able to support other groups like Girls Build who seek to empower young women and introduce them to potential careers in the trades." Post this

"We are very proud of the service our program offers to young girls throughout the Portland area," stated Katie Hughes, executive director of Girls Build. "It is only through the generous support of groups like Women in Timber and the International Mass Timber Conference that we are able to provide these services."

Whitney Geier, the founder of Women in Timber and director of marketing at Skanska, commented, "Women in Timber actively promotes women in forest industry careers through networking events. We are also excited to be able to support other groups like Girls Build who seek to empower young women and introduce them to potential careers in the trades."

The International Mass Timber Conference, owned and produced by Trifecta Collective and co-produced by WoodWorks, is the world's largest gathering of mass timber professionals — including designers and architects, builders, mass timber producers, and developers. The 2026 conference will celebrate its 10th anniversary March 31–April 2 at the Oregon Convention Center. The 2026 Women in Timber Power Hour will take place Thursday, April 2, from 9:15 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on the exhibit hall floor.

