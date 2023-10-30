Women In Trucking Association Names 2023 Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation

Redefining the Road magazine, the official magazine of the Women In Trucking Association (WIT), announced today the recipients of the 2023 "Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation."
There are a number of characteristics that distinguish the companies recognized on this list, according to Brian Everett, publisher of Redefining the Road. These characteristics include corporate cultures that foster gender diversity; competitive compensation and benefits; flexible hours and work requirements; professional development opportunities; and career advancement opportunities. Qualified companies also must meet minimum requirements of what they report through the WIT Index, the industry barometer that benchmarks and measures each year the percentage of women who make up critical roles in transportation.
"Companies named to this prestigious list must demonstrate corporate attributes that are essential to any successful enterprise committed to gender diversity as part of their corporate strategy," said Everett. "Qualifying companies to this list entails a two-step process. First, nominations by companies are carefully reviewed to ensure they meet a minimum threshold of qualifications. Then the final ballot of companies is voted on by individuals in the industry. This is the sixth year of this prestigious recognition program and it garnered a record number of more than 27,000 votes to identify and validate the final companies named to the list."
The list is comprised of a diverse range of business sectors in the commercial freight transportation marketplace, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, and original equipment manufacturers. These companies will be recognized at the upcoming WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo Nov. 5-8 in Dallas, Texas. Navistar is the sponsor of this year's program.
Companies named to the 2023 "Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation" list are:
ADM Trucking
AFS Logistics
America's Service Line
Ancora Education
ArcBest
Armstrong Transport Group
Arrive Logistics
Artur Express
Autumn Transport
Averitt
Bennett Family of Companies
Big M Transportation
Bob's Discount Furniture
Boyle Transportation
Bridgestone Americas
Cardinal Logistics Management Corp.
Cargomatic
CarMax
Carter Express
Centerline Drivers
Clean Harbors
Covenant Logistics
Crowley
Cummins
Daimler Truck North America
Day & Ross
Dot Transportation
Dynacraft, a PACCAR Company
EASE Logistics
Echo Global Logistics
Epes Transport System
Estes Express Lines
Evans Network of Companies
Forward Air
Frito-Lay
Garner Trucking
GFL Environmental
Giltner Logistics
GLT Logistics
Grammer Logistics
Great Dane
Halvor Lines
Highway Transport
Hubtek
ISAAC Instruments
J.J. Keller & Associates
J.B. Hunt Transport
JX Enterprises
Kenworth Truck Co.
Kirsch Transportation Services
Knichel Logistics
Koch Companies
Landstar System
Leonard's Express
LGT Transport
Marathon Petroleum Co.
Matheson
May Trucking Co.
Mercer Transportation Co.
Navistar
New West Truck Centres
Odyssey Logistics
Old Dominion Freight Line
ORBCOMM
Orica
Ovie Logistics Express
PACCAR
PACCAR Leasing Co.
PACCAR Parts
Palmer Trucks
Penske Transportation Solutions
Peterbilt Motors Co.
PGT Trucking
Pilot Company
Procede Software
Proficient Auto Transport
Quality Carriers
ReedTMS Logistics
Rihm Family Companies
Roehl Transport
RXO
Ryder System
S-2international
Saia LTL Freight
Savage
Schneider
Southwest International Trucks
Standard Logistics
Stericycle
Sunset Transportation
Sworkz
SWTO
The Erb Group of Companies
TRAC Intermodal
TRAFFIX
Transflo
TransForce
TransLand
Tri-National
Trimac Transportation
Trinity Logistics
Tucker Freight Lines
UPS
USAL
Valoroo
Venture Logistics
Volvo Group North America
Werner Enterprises
Wilson Logistics
WM
XPO
Zonar
About Women In Trucking Association, Inc.
Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Arrow Truck Sales, Bridgestone Americas, Daimler Truck North America, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, Navistar International, Inc., PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, Walmart, and WM. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. For more information, visit http://www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.
