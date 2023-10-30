Women In Trucking Association Names 2023 Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation

"Companies named to this prestigious list must demonstrate corporate attributes that are essential to any successful enterprise committed to gender diversity as part of their corporate strategy," said Brian Everett, publisher of Redefining the Road. Post this

"Companies named to this prestigious list must demonstrate corporate attributes that are essential to any successful enterprise committed to gender diversity as part of their corporate strategy," said Everett. "Qualifying companies to this list entails a two-step process. First, nominations by companies are carefully reviewed to ensure they meet a minimum threshold of qualifications. Then the final ballot of companies is voted on by individuals in the industry. This is the sixth year of this prestigious recognition program and it garnered a record number of more than 27,000 votes to identify and validate the final companies named to the list."

The list is comprised of a diverse range of business sectors in the commercial freight transportation marketplace, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, and original equipment manufacturers. These companies will be recognized at the upcoming WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo Nov. 5-8 in Dallas, Texas. Navistar is the sponsor of this year's program.

Companies named to the 2023 "Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation" list are:

ADM Trucking

AFS Logistics

America's Service Line

Ancora Education

ArcBest

Armstrong Transport Group

Arrive Logistics

Artur Express

Autumn Transport

Averitt

Bennett Family of Companies

Big M Transportation

Bob's Discount Furniture

Boyle Transportation

Bridgestone Americas

Cardinal Logistics Management Corp.

Cargomatic

CarMax

Carter Express

Centerline Drivers

Clean Harbors

Covenant Logistics

Crowley

Cummins

Daimler Truck North America

Day & Ross

Dot Transportation

Dynacraft, a PACCAR Company

EASE Logistics

Echo Global Logistics

Epes Transport System

Estes Express Lines

Evans Network of Companies

Forward Air

Frito-Lay

Garner Trucking

GFL Environmental

Giltner Logistics

GLT Logistics

Grammer Logistics

Great Dane

Halvor Lines

Highway Transport

Hubtek

ISAAC Instruments

J.J. Keller & Associates

J.B. Hunt Transport

JX Enterprises

Kenworth Truck Co.

Kirsch Transportation Services

Knichel Logistics

Koch Companies

Landstar System

Leonard's Express

LGT Transport

Marathon Petroleum Co.

Matheson

May Trucking Co.

Mercer Transportation Co.

Navistar

New West Truck Centres

Odyssey Logistics

Old Dominion Freight Line

ORBCOMM

Orica

Ovie Logistics Express

PACCAR

PACCAR Leasing Co.

PACCAR Parts

Palmer Trucks

Penske Transportation Solutions

Peterbilt Motors Co.

PGT Trucking

Pilot Company

Procede Software

Proficient Auto Transport

Quality Carriers

ReedTMS Logistics

Rihm Family Companies

Roehl Transport

RXO

Ryder System

S-2international

Saia LTL Freight

Savage

Schneider

Southwest International Trucks

Standard Logistics

Stericycle

Sunset Transportation

Sworkz

SWTO

The Erb Group of Companies

TRAC Intermodal

TRAFFIX

Transflo

TransForce

TransLand

Tri-National

Trimac Transportation

Trinity Logistics

Tucker Freight Lines

UPS

USAL

Valoroo

Venture Logistics

Volvo Group North America

Werner Enterprises

Wilson Logistics

WM

XPO

Zonar

About Women In Trucking Association, Inc.

Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Arrow Truck Sales, Bridgestone Americas, Daimler Truck North America, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, Navistar International, Inc., PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, Walmart, and WM. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. For more information, visit http://www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.

Media Contact

Courtney Bloom, Women In Trucking Association, 4057608464, [email protected], www.womenintrucking.org

