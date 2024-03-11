Women In Trucking Association Names 2024 Top Women to Watch in Transportation

The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) announced today its 2024 Top Women to Watch in Transportation.
ARLINGTON, Va., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) announced today its 2024 Top Women to Watch in Transportation. The editorial staff of Redefining the Road, WIT's official magazine, selected these individuals for their significant career accomplishments in the past 12 to 18 months, as well as their efforts to promote gender diversity.
"This year's list is comprised of 75 impressive women who have excelled in their career in a male-populated industry," said Brian Everett, group publisher and editorial director of Redefining the Road magazine. "We are pleased to take this opportunity to shed light on the incredible achievements of these accomplished professionals."
"For eight years, we've been pleased to recognize the accomplishments of women in transportation who make a significant impact to the industry and those around them," said Jennifer Hedrick, WIT president and CEO. "These women exemplify the mission and values of the Women In Trucking Association and truly are top women to watch in our industry."
Those recognized on the 2024 Top Women to Watch in Transportation list work for a broad range of company types, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, equipment manufacturers, retailer truck dealers, professional services companies, technology innovators and private fleets. Their job functions include sales/marketing (29%), safety/operations (19%), human resources/talent management (17%), corporate management (12%), customer experience/service (10%), engineering/technology 6%, driver/training (4%), and financial (3%).
Individuals recognized as 2024 "Top Women to Watch in Transportation" are:
Jessica Bennett, remarketing sales manager, Premier Truck Group
Jennifer Biehn, VP, human resources, The Evans Network of Companies
Hannah Bryan, fleet solutions sales manager, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Heather Callahan, director of logistics, Daimler Truck North America
Frances Craig-Watson, transportation feeder division manager – south Florida, UPS
Katrina Cribbs, manager of national accounts customer support, Old Dominion Freight Line
Brittany Cutler, business development manager, Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance
Christina Davis, VP of marketing & business relations, AMX
Jenny DeArmond, corporate recruiter, Stoops Freightliner – Western Star
Christina Denvit, senior director, dedicated contract solutions (DCS) operations, J.B. Hunt Transport
Tracy Derival, marketing assistant, Fleet Advantage
Tonyah Dillahunt, PR & marketing communications manager, Peterbilt Motors Company
Tanika Dunlap, software development manager, Southeastern Freight Lines
Sydney Emrich, senior manager, customer experience, J.B. Hunt Transport
Abbi Failla, VP of business operations, EASE Logistics
Angela Fish, executive VP, human resources, Schneider
Tena Fisher, service center manager, XPO
Melissa Forman, president, executive VP, TriumphPay
Melanie Franklin, group director, sales, Ryder System, Inc.
Paula Frey, chief human resources officer, Echo Global Logistics
Lori Fulmer, VP, enterprise human resources, Covenant Logistics
Rosa Gamboa, business development manager, Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance
Lauren Gassmann, operations manager, Booster
Vanessa Gauci, sr. transportation efficiency manager, Frito-Lay North America
Armida Gonzalez, assistant plant manager, Peterbilt Motors Company
Angel Grable, manager of business operations learning, Werner Enterprises
Mandy Graham, chief operating officer, Great West Casualty Company
Jodanna Hall, sr. director customer logistics transportation management, Ryder System, Inc.
Debra Hamlin, director of operations, Bridgestone Commercial Dealer Network, Bridgestone Americas
Abby Hamm, VP, sales, Covenant Logistics
Lynne Hansen, national accounts sales executive, PLM Fleet
Lauren Harper, sr. strategist for business operations, Kodiak Robotics
Gwen Hill, SVP of transportation & compliance, Clean Harbors
Selin Hoboy, VP – EHS & compliance, GFL Environmental
Shannon Jedlicka, recruiting & compliance, ADM Trucking
Megan Knight, director of product marketing, PACCAR Parts
Hannah Koury, sr. customer success manager, TA Dedicated
Amy Lester, VP, quality, Navistar
Monica Maez, sr. project manager, Standard Logistics
Sylvia Mahfouz, director of recruiting, TCI Transportation
Sue Maier, VP of sales systems and analytics, Penske Truck Leasing
Christina Mannella, sr. director – west transportation command center, Walmart
Kelley Martin, director, pricing strategy, Daimler Truck North America
Samantha McCracken, strategic operations manager, Bridgestone Americas
Kris McLennan, VP of yield management, A. Duie Pyle
Megan Miller, director of commercial sales channel development, Bridgestone Americas
Sarmona Miller, director of revenue management, Saia LTL Freight
Leah Miller, director, culture & communication, Trimac
Wendy Mitckes, tax manager, Navistar
Alyssa Myers, VP technology, RXO
Jill Nash, VP – national accounts & brokers, GFL Environmental
Nicole Neumann, VP, human resources, XPO
Cari Olive, people operations/human resources, Armstrong Transport Group
Kaitlyn Olsen, director of human resources, Christensen
Ann Peng, patent agent, Plus
Caitlin Powell, director of communications & marketing, TA Dedicated
Sarah Quick, associate VP, safety & compliance, USA, Day & Ross
Cassie Quien, director of business development, FreightVana Logistics
Jessica Ramirez, VP of human resources, Velocity Vehicle Group
Beverly Ringstaff, VP of brand & design, Conversion Interactive Agency
Michelle Roberts, lead CDL instructor, FleetForce Truck Driver Training
Lissette (Lisa) Rodriguez, talent acquisition supervisor, Air Products
Martha Ross, account resolution team leader, Volvo Financial Services
Suzanne Scalone, director of fleet operations, Performance Food Group
Mary Schreiber, benefits & payroll manager, Tri-National, Inc.
Andrea Sequin, director, regulatory services & driver training, Schneider
Heather Shirazi McAfee, engineering & strategic analytics manager, Saia LTL Freight
Cindi Smith, operations specialist, Candor Expedite
Pamela Stine, district manager, Waste Connections
Abby Szafranski, head of product management, fleet, Irdeto
Alexandria Uribe, sr. director, total talent management, WM
Raquel Urtasun, founder & CEO, Waabi
Khristine Vanzuiden, surface network planning manager, UPS
Natalie Williams, VP of client operations, Ancora Training
Jaimie Wilson, learning & development manager, Atlantic Logistics
This year's recognition program is sponsored by PACCAR. The women will be featured in the upcoming edition of WIT's Redefining the Road magazine and online at http://www.womenintrucking.org/top-women-to-watch.
About Women In Trucking Association, Inc.
Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Arrow Truck Sales, Bridgestone Americas, Daimler Truck North America, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, Navistar International, Inc., PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, Walmart, and WM. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. For more information, visit http://www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.
Media Contact
Courtney Bloom, Women In Trucking, 405-760-8464, [email protected], www.womenintrucking.org
SOURCE Women In Trucking
Share this article