Women In Trucking Association Names 2024 Top Women to Watch in Transportation

"For eight years, we've been pleased to recognize the accomplishments of women in transportation who make a significant impact to the industry and those around them," said Jennifer Hedrick, WIT president and CEO. "These women exemplify the mission and values of the Women In Trucking Association and truly are top women to watch in our industry."

Those recognized on the 2024 Top Women to Watch in Transportation list work for a broad range of company types, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, equipment manufacturers, retailer truck dealers, professional services companies, technology innovators and private fleets. Their job functions include sales/marketing (29%), safety/operations (19%), human resources/talent management (17%), corporate management (12%), customer experience/service (10%), engineering/technology 6%, driver/training (4%), and financial (3%).

Individuals recognized as 2024 "Top Women to Watch in Transportation" are:

Jessica Bennett, remarketing sales manager, Premier Truck Group

Jennifer Biehn, VP, human resources, The Evans Network of Companies

Hannah Bryan, fleet solutions sales manager, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Heather Callahan, director of logistics, Daimler Truck North America

Frances Craig-Watson, transportation feeder division manager – south Florida, UPS

Katrina Cribbs, manager of national accounts customer support, Old Dominion Freight Line

Brittany Cutler, business development manager, Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance

Christina Davis, VP of marketing & business relations, AMX

Jenny DeArmond, corporate recruiter, Stoops Freightliner – Western Star

Christina Denvit, senior director, dedicated contract solutions (DCS) operations, J.B. Hunt Transport

Tracy Derival, marketing assistant, Fleet Advantage

Tonyah Dillahunt, PR & marketing communications manager, Peterbilt Motors Company

Tanika Dunlap, software development manager, Southeastern Freight Lines

Sydney Emrich, senior manager, customer experience, J.B. Hunt Transport

Abbi Failla, VP of business operations, EASE Logistics

Angela Fish, executive VP, human resources, Schneider

Tena Fisher, service center manager, XPO

Melissa Forman, president, executive VP, TriumphPay

Melanie Franklin, group director, sales, Ryder System, Inc.

Paula Frey, chief human resources officer, Echo Global Logistics

Lori Fulmer, VP, enterprise human resources, Covenant Logistics

Rosa Gamboa, business development manager, Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance

Lauren Gassmann, operations manager, Booster

Vanessa Gauci, sr. transportation efficiency manager, Frito-Lay North America

Armida Gonzalez, assistant plant manager, Peterbilt Motors Company

Angel Grable, manager of business operations learning, Werner Enterprises

Mandy Graham, chief operating officer, Great West Casualty Company

Jodanna Hall, sr. director customer logistics transportation management, Ryder System, Inc.

Debra Hamlin, director of operations, Bridgestone Commercial Dealer Network, Bridgestone Americas

Abby Hamm, VP, sales, Covenant Logistics

Lynne Hansen, national accounts sales executive, PLM Fleet

Lauren Harper, sr. strategist for business operations, Kodiak Robotics

Gwen Hill, SVP of transportation & compliance, Clean Harbors

Selin Hoboy, VP – EHS & compliance, GFL Environmental

Shannon Jedlicka, recruiting & compliance, ADM Trucking

Megan Knight, director of product marketing, PACCAR Parts

Hannah Koury, sr. customer success manager, TA Dedicated

Amy Lester, VP, quality, Navistar

Monica Maez, sr. project manager, Standard Logistics

Sylvia Mahfouz, director of recruiting, TCI Transportation

Sue Maier, VP of sales systems and analytics, Penske Truck Leasing

Christina Mannella, sr. director – west transportation command center, Walmart

Kelley Martin, director, pricing strategy, Daimler Truck North America

Samantha McCracken, strategic operations manager, Bridgestone Americas

Kris McLennan, VP of yield management, A. Duie Pyle

Megan Miller, director of commercial sales channel development, Bridgestone Americas

Sarmona Miller, director of revenue management, Saia LTL Freight

Leah Miller, director, culture & communication, Trimac

Wendy Mitckes, tax manager, Navistar

Alyssa Myers, VP technology, RXO

Jill Nash, VP – national accounts & brokers, GFL Environmental

Nicole Neumann, VP, human resources, XPO

Cari Olive, people operations/human resources, Armstrong Transport Group

Kaitlyn Olsen, director of human resources, Christensen

Ann Peng, patent agent, Plus

Caitlin Powell, director of communications & marketing, TA Dedicated

Sarah Quick, associate VP, safety & compliance, USA, Day & Ross

Cassie Quien, director of business development, FreightVana Logistics

Jessica Ramirez, VP of human resources, Velocity Vehicle Group

Beverly Ringstaff, VP of brand & design, Conversion Interactive Agency

Michelle Roberts, lead CDL instructor, FleetForce Truck Driver Training

Lissette (Lisa) Rodriguez, talent acquisition supervisor, Air Products

Martha Ross, account resolution team leader, Volvo Financial Services

Suzanne Scalone, director of fleet operations, Performance Food Group

Mary Schreiber, benefits & payroll manager, Tri-National, Inc.

Andrea Sequin, director, regulatory services & driver training, Schneider

Heather Shirazi McAfee, engineering & strategic analytics manager, Saia LTL Freight

Cindi Smith, operations specialist, Candor Expedite

Pamela Stine, district manager, Waste Connections

Abby Szafranski, head of product management, fleet, Irdeto

Alexandria Uribe, sr. director, total talent management, WM

Raquel Urtasun, founder & CEO, Waabi

Khristine Vanzuiden, surface network planning manager, UPS

Natalie Williams, VP of client operations, Ancora Training

Jaimie Wilson, learning & development manager, Atlantic Logistics

This year's recognition program is sponsored by PACCAR. The women will be featured in the upcoming edition of WIT's Redefining the Road magazine and online at http://www.womenintrucking.org/top-women-to-watch.

About Women In Trucking Association, Inc.

Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Arrow Truck Sales, Bridgestone Americas, Daimler Truck North America, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, Navistar International, Inc., PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, Walmart, and WM. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. For more information, visit http://www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.

