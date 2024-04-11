Women In Trucking Association Names Sarah Ruffcorn the 2024 Distinguished Woman in Logistics

The Women In Trucking Association (WIT), Truckstop and Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) announced today Sarah Ruffcorn president of Trinity Logistics as the winner of the 10th annual Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award (DWLA).

ARLINGTON, Va., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Women In Trucking Association (WIT), Truckstop and Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) announced today Sarah Ruffcorn president of Trinity Logistics as the winner of the 10th annual Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award (DWLA).

Ruffcorn was chosen among three finalists for the award. The other finalists include Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, president and CEO, Garner Trucking, Inc. and Ramona Hood, president and CEO, FedEx Custom Critical, Inc. The finalists and winner were recognized today during the TIA 2024 Capital Ideas Conference & Exhibition.

"We are thrilled to recognize Sarah as the 2024 Distinguished Woman in Logistics, particularly on the ten-year anniversary of this award," said Jennifer Hedrick, WIT president and CEO. "Sarah's significant career accomplishments and passion for mentoring others embody the key characteristics of this honor."

Ruffcorn is responsible for leading a complex People-Centric freight solutions company arranging freight for businesses of all sizes utilizing truckload, less-than-truckload, drayage, intermodal, expedited and technology solutions.

Ruffcorn joined Trinity Logistics in 2002 following completion of her Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Communications from Western Illinois University. Her natural curiosity and commitment to excellence led her to roles with increasing responsibility and leadership positions planning, designing, and executing key strategic initiatives. Her broad experience includes compensation design and implementation, internal and external technology implementations, multiple organizational structure designs, enterprise strategy sessions and execution. She has continued her education with executive education programs focused on strategy, finance, and leadership to include attending the Wharton School of Business.

"Sarah could not be more deserving of this award! She joins the ranks of distinguished women who have been recognized for their contributions to the industry," said Anne Reinke, president & CEO, TIA. "Sarah invests in her people and the industry with her whole heart, and we at TIA are lucky to have her as a leader on our Board of Directors."

A champion for servant leadership, Ruffcorn has a strong passion for coaching and mentoring others to help them work at their highest potential and serve others with a dedicated focus on improving people's lives.

Trinity has seven regional service centers, team members working in more than 25 states and more than 130 agent offices nationwide providing creative logistics solutions. Ruffcorn leads all aspects to include strategy, engagement, customer experience, execution, growth, and profitability.

"Sarah, Sherri, and Ramona each embody the esteemed leadership qualities celebrated by the Distinguished Woman in Logistics recognition," said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop. "We extend our congratulations to Sarah for this prestigious honor, as she persists in her dedication to improving the freight transportation industry and her passionate commitment to guiding and mentoring others to realize their full potential."

In the community, Ruffcorn currently serves on the TIA Board of Directors, is chair of the TIA Women in Logistics Committee, and Tidal Health Medical Partners Board of Directors. She was awarded the 2015 Delaware Business Times Best 40 under 40 award for being one of the region's "best & brightest young professionals" and nominated as a top 5 finalist for the 2019 "Distinguished Woman in Logistics" award.

About Women In Trucking Association, Inc.

Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Arrow Truck Sales, Bridgestone Americas, Daimler Truck North America, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, Navistar International, Inc., PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, Walmart, and WM. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. For more information, visit http://www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.

About Truckstop

Truckstop is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers, empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop is helping move the freight community forward, visit https://truckstop.com.

About Transportation Intermediaries Association

Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) is the professional organization of the $343 billion third-party logistics industry. TIA is the only organization exclusively representing transportation intermediaries of all disciplines, doing business in domestic and international commerce. TIA is the voice of the 3PL industry to shippers, carriers, government officials and international organizations. TIA is the United States member of the International Federation of Freight Forwarder Associations (FIATA). To learn more, visit tianet.org.

Twitter

SOURCE Women In Trucking Association